RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 13, 2023

Today’s thought

“My favorite weather is bird-chirping weather.” —Terri Guillemets

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Napping Day! Enjoy that nap!

On this day in history: 1969 – Apollo 9 returns safely to Earth after testing the Lunar Module.

Tip of the Day

Four important things to know about RV windows

By Gail Marsh

I love our RV windows! They function like living masterpieces gracing the walls of our RV. At any given time, I might see mountains, a forest’s trees, or limestone cliffs as I look through our windows. It’s fun to watch the snowflakes twirl to the ground, too. Especially when I’m snuggled under a blanket inside our warm RV. RV windows are great, but how much do you actually know about them? I’ll bet there are things you may not have discovered about your rig’s windows. Especially if you’re new to RVing.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s furnace ductwork is exposed to the elements. How do I insulate it?

Dear Dave,

My furnace heat is distributed through cut-out channels in the RV’s flooring. It’s all surrounded by the floor Styrofoam and is quite efficient. However, the duct over to the floor inlet is just plain painted steel, under the coach, and exposed to frigid air. What would you suggest to insulate the “naked” duct under the floor? It’s about 20″ wide, 8″ deep, and 40″ long. Insulating even the belly of it (20″ x 40″) would, I think, have benefits. —Gregory, 2003 Winnebago/Itasca Sunova

Read Dave’s answer

The cowboy spirit lives on in RVers

By Andy Zipser

For some inexplicable reason, I have for years retained an image of Kirk Douglas as a horse-riding cowboy with a pair of wire cutters, snipping his way through one barbed-wire fence after another as he flees the law, following a misplaced noble impulse gone awry. The vignette is from the 1962 movie “Lonely Are the Brave,” set in modern times and based on a book by the misanthropic Edward Abbey. It is, in essence, a parable about the clash between stiff-necked individualism and the growing strictures of modern society, as succinctly captured in this exchange… Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Safer parking in parking lots

If you park your tow rig and trailer in a “normal” parking lot, you’re likely hanging out into the driving lane. When making a short stop in a lot, put “safety cones” out in the drive lane to make sure oncoming drivers really see the rig. (That’s good for you and them.)

Recipe of the Day

Pimento Cheese Stuffed Chicken

by Renee’ Klevenhagen from Midland, NC

Pimento cheese is a Southern staple. Stuff it inside a chicken breast and you have a delicious and easy stuffed chicken recipe. Cut into the juicy and tender chicken, and the cheesy center oozes out. We love the crunchy Panko outer layer. So much yumminess!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Snail teeth, specifically the tiny teeth of the limpet, a type of marine snail, is the strongest biological substance found in nature. These small snails attach themselves to rocks and scrape nutrients and algae off with a tongue covered in teeth. To put it into perspective: If you scaled the teeth up to, say, the diameter of a strand of spaghetti, that piece of spaghetti would be capable of holding up a compact car like a Honda Civic without breaking. Wow!

Leave here with a laugh

