RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 24, 2023

Issue 2106

Tip of the Day

Upcycle those empty medicine bottles for RVing. Here are 22 ways

By Gail Marsh

Every thirty days. That’s how often I end up with an empty medicine bottle. Over time all of these translucent, amber bottles pile up. If you have excess medicine bottles, you might check with your local recycling outlets to see if they accept the bottles. Our local recycling company does not recycle them. Neither will our pharmacy. So … what do I do with all of these bottles? I upcycle them!

Check out these nifty uses for medicine bottles. You’ll want to thoroughly clean both the outside and inside of the bottles before repurposing them. You can use contact paper or craft paper to decorate them, if you like. Then, let your creativity take charge.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What’s the best way to install solar on my RV’s roof?

Dear Dave,

Please inform me as to ultimate fastening of mounting rack for solar on my RV’s solid surface/fiberglass roof. Most outfits just use screws or bolts into most solid surface roofs, which soon loosens from vibrations or wind loads. I’d like a more permanent fastening system. Would epoxy screw-in fasteners work better? That way you rely on metal threads to grip the bolt or screw and not the solid surface roof material to hold. Thank you. —Bruce, 2015 Jayco Precept 29 Class A

Video of the day

How to clean an RV awning

By Cheri Sicard

If you have wondered how to clean an RV awning, you have come to the right place. In the video below, Kevin from Kevin and Kim Outdoor Adventure shares a simple and effective way to clean your RV’s awning and keep it in tip-top shape.

Rewrap your assist handle with this gripping mod

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Right up in the “neatest thing since sliced bread” category, for our family at least, are big assist handles that you can mount on the side of your RV. At the end of a long road day, or a long trail, being able to grab that handle and stabilize yourself heading up the steps into the rig has been a lifesaver. Learn more.

Quick Tip

Keep your battery terminal clean

It doesn’t take much crud on your battery terminal to shut things down. Make it part of your regular maintenance to keep them clean – and your electrical system operating at optimum. Wire brush ’em, and shoot them with terminal spray from the auto parts house.

Website Article of the day

Where to Find the World’s Longest Road

This isn’t a website, but an article from Travel + Leisure. However, it’s still extremely fascinating! Learn about this incredible 19,000-mile highway.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Easy Crock Pot Macaroni and Cheese

by Anonymous from Hoboken, NJ

Crock Pot recipes should be dump and go, and that’s exactly what this macaroni and cheese recipe is. No need to preboil the pasta. The noodles absorb the evaporated milk and cheddar soup. The end product is creamy, cheesy, and smooth. A great recipe to bring to potlucks or if you want an easy side dish.

Trivia

Why are marathons 26.219 miles? It seems like a pretty random number, doesn’t it? Well, when the British Olympic Planners were planning the 1908 Olympic events, they figured the distance from Windsor Castle to the royal box at the Olympic Stadium in London was 26.219 miles. The race was so extreme that it caught the attention not only of the public, but also of the Queen and the international press. Marathon running, specifically at 26.219 miles, became an international craze. Today, marathon runners are still running the distance between Windsor Castle and the royal box at the Olympic grounds.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Huey the Labradoodle was a rescue at 1 year old. His ‘mom’ had to start watching her grandchildren and couldn’t handle a puppy and the kids so she placed him with a rescue. I’d been looking since I lost my other buddy (another rescue, Giant Schnauzer/Poodle mix. Hobbes. I had him for 14 years) a year before. I’ve had him for almost three years and he’s a great friend.” —Daryl Bortel

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

