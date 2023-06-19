RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 19, 2023

Issue 2146

Today’s thought

“The best portion of a good man’s life: his little, nameless unremembered acts of kindness and love.” ―William Wordsworth

Today is Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

On this day in history: 1865 – More than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Galveston, Texas, are officially informed of their freedom. The anniversary was officially celebrated in Texas and other states as Juneteenth (June nineteenth). On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Moochdocking 101: How to score free camping and get invited back

By Cheri Sicard

Moochdocking: Verb.

The act of staying in your RV in a friend’s driveway or on their property. May or may not include electrical and/or water hookups.

Moochdocking can be a wonderful way to not only save money on campgrounds but also to connect or reconnect with friends and family for memorable and meaningful interactions.

When on the road, I always try to intersperse moochdocking with other camping options along the way.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Soft spot on RV’s roof from broken vent seal. Can I just leave it?

Dear Dave,

I bought this unit used. There’s a soft spot on the RV’s roof where a seal around a vent was broken. Can I leave it, and will it stay “as is” if I keep it all sealed now? —Shawn, 2004 Newmar Mountain Aire

In the RV shop with Dustin

How I inspect RV windows and clearance lights

In this video, I’m sharing how I inspect RV windows, lights, and clearance lights. Maintenance is KING with keeping your RV in tiptop shape. By inspecting these areas, you can avoid potential problems down the road. This video will show you how to perform these inspections and help you avoid any potential problems with your RV.

This inspection and advice will apply to all RV manufacturers, makes, and models—especially those with frameless windows.

Video of the day

Don’t fall for these 10 pop up camper myths and misconceptions

By Cheri Sicard

The team from It’s Poppin’ – Pop Up Campers have produced an interesting video to dispel the 10 most common myths and misconceptions about pop up campers.

These myths pop up (pun intended) on the internet all the time. Seasoned RVers already know most, if not all, of these things. But if you are an RV newbie, or someone considering a pop up trailer as your first RV, this video will likely answer a lot of the questions.

You need a jump starter. Seriously.

By Tony Barthel

You should have a portable jump starter. Seriously. But why, you ask? Many reasons. I have had a portable jump start device that lives in my truck for years. The most obvious reason to have one is to jump start a vehicle with a dead or weak battery. But it can serve a lot of other purposes as well. Read about some of them here.

Reader poll

Do you like having your photo taken?

Quick Tip

Simple way to fill your coach battery cells

Are your coach batteries difficult to reach to fill the cells? Head off to the drug store and pick up a water bottle with an “enema” hose and fitting. Fill the water bottle with distilled water, hook up the hose with the shut off clip. Now lead the “business end” of the hose to each cell and use the shut off to open/close the fill-up flow.

Website of the day

PopPhoto

Whether you’re an experienced photographer or not, this website has a little something photography-related for everyone. Lots of good articles and information here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Fresh Pico De Gallo Mexican Dip For Your Crowd

by Jannette Dellanos-Poland from Islamorada, FL

This is a fantastic layered dip with a fresh pico de gallo right in the center of it. Homemade pico adds a fresh pop of flavor that gives this a Tex-Mex vibe. The beans on the bottom are mixed with taco seasoning for texture and flavor. Mixing cream cheese with chopped chilies gives the creamy layer flavor. A delicious dip for a taco bar or any large gathering. Guacamole would be great with this, too. We piped the sour cream on top so it would be even for optimal dipping.

Trivia

Want your kids or grandkids to do a better job at their chores? Put ’em in a Batman costume! A study from the University of Minnesota shows that kids aged 4-6 performed better during boring tasks and chores when dressed as Batman.

(This goes along with today’s laugh, too…)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lacy, the Standard Poodle, likes to travel. Four years old. She was a surrender dog. Her owner passed and my 14 lb. toy poodle also. So here we are now.” —Gary Boser

Leave here with a laugh

