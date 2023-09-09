Latest RVer News for Saturday, September 9, 2023

Welcome to RVtravel.com, serving RVers since 2001. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Featured articles

Hard to believe: Many cars are fully capable of invading our privacy, even learning our sex habits

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

There was a popular bumper sticker that advised what not to do, “When this rig’s rocking, ….” If you have a modern, technologically advanced car or pickup, have you read the fine print in the paperwork? For example, if you own a Nissan, the company says it may collect information on your “sexual activity,” while Kia puts it more delicately, suggesting it may know about your “sex life.” Yes, your rig may indeed be invading your privacy. Yikes! Learn much more, including ways to help protect your privacy, here.

Will Chinese electric cars force U.S. RVers’ fuel prices down?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

The cost of gasoline or diesel ranks high on the expense list of RVers. The impact can range from pain-in-the-wallet all the way to a canceled RV trip. But news out of China may point to potentially less-costly trips to the fuel pumps. It comes from an unusual situation. Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) could actually push fuel prices down. Learn more.

Camping World and Eddie Bauer join forces. Two peas in a pod?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

In a seeming larger-than-life promotion, Camping World and Eddie Bauer – well, largely Camping World – tout a new collaboration. You might wonder what Camping World has to do with a sportswear retailer, unless you buy an RV from Camping World and find the furnace doesn’t work. In that case, you probably could use a good down vest. We’ll tackle the “collaboration” part first, and then hit on how this whole marriage may just be showing similar symptoms of a “consumer relations” illness. Continue reading.

Travel trailer breaks out of Burning Man mud—video!

This year’s annual descent into independent mayhem at Burning Man got a bit sticky when it came time to go home. A much-needed, but badly timed, precipitation turned the otherwise dusty Nevada desert playa into a virtual mud bowl. Show organizers urged event-goers to “shelter in place” and ride out the rainstorm. Not everyone agreed, and one enterprising RV user put his truck in gear to break out of the Burning Man mud. Watch it go!

Be warned: Don’t mess with elk in Yellowstone right now

It’s elk mating season in Yellowstone National Park right now, and that means you should stay clear of these fellows or risk a trip to the local hospital. The bulls can be downright nasty during the rut. Read more.

Campground Crowding

Campgrounds price out the average RVer – ‘see what happens’!

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week Nanci Dixon relates our readers’ emails about snowbirds in Florida, who have been paying “through the nose” for years. A couple of readers commented on the previous report of rates of $275 per night at some resorts, and one said, “Don’t leave the light on for ME!” There are more tips for dealing with crowded campgrounds and higher prices. (We appreciate our readers’ tips and positive attitudes. Thank you!)

RV Video Tour

Now in the U.S.—You must see this 17’ Micro Class B motorhome!

By Cheri Sicard

Imagine if a big Sprinter van had a baby. The result might look like the Wingamm Oasi 540, a cute little 17-foot micro Class B motorhome.

While this micro Class B van is shorter than most, it is also wider, which gives the interior a larger and more open feel than most Class B’s.

Read more and take the tour

That was the RV week that was

September 2–8, 2023

The RV community has lost a friend and educator, Mac McCoy, better known as Mac the Fire Guy, who we recently learned died early in August. Mac was a familiar figure at major RV shows, rallies and other RVer gatherings for many years. He educated thousands of RVers every year on RV fire prevention and suppression. He earned a Master’s Degree in Fire Administration and spent 33 years in the fire industry serving as a firefighter, paramedic, captain, assistant chief of training, deputy sheriff, and for 12 years as the Fire Training Coordinator of Oregon’s Fire Marshall’s Office and Public Safety Academy. At the Oregon Fire Marshall’s Office, he helped pioneer the state’s HAZMAT program. Mac retired from public appearances a half dozen years ago due to heart trouble and other health issues.

Grand Canyon National Park, has implemented mandatory water conservation measures for the South Rim of the park due to diminished water supplies. Crews continue to investigate challenges with water treatment and cannot pump water from Roaring Springs to the South Rim to replenish water stores. They are working to reestablish water treatment and ensure drinking water is safe for the public. Effective immediately, all park residents and visitors should practice water conservation by reducing usage in homes, hotel rooms, and campgrounds.

All fire restrictions have been lifted at New Mexico’s Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to recent monsoon rain.

The largest RV show in the USA gets underway Thursday and runs through Sunday in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Nearly 1,500 RVs will be on display, including the debut of many new 2024 models. The Hershey RV Show is held every September at the sprawling Giant Center at 550 W. Hersheypark Drive. Among the impressive cast of seminar speakers is RVtravel.com’s Dave Helgeson, whose topic will be “Dry Camping Tips and Tricks.” Tickets are only available online at LargestRVshow.com.

… And speaking of our writers, if you’re closer to North Carolina than Pennsylvania, our staff tech expert Dave Solberg will conduct several seminars Sept. 14-17 at the Charlotte RV Show.

U.S. gasoline prices could soon rise by as much as $1 per gallon at some Midwest gas stations in Oklahoma, Missouri, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Montana and Kansas. The huge price increase could send the national average slightly higher. Pump prices have already hit the highest seasonal level in more than a decade. The current average for a gallon of gasoline in the United States is $3.803, up from $3.764 this same time last year, according to AAA data published on Thursday and reported by Oilprice.com.

Alliance RV announced on its website that it is now offering a $2023 rebate on all new 2023 and 2022 Paradigm, Valor or Avenue models. Customers who purchase a new 2023 or 2022 Paradigm, Valor or Avenue between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2023, are eligible.

A Colorado man has died after an off-highway vehicle accident at Utah’s Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park. Abel Ocampo, 23, was camping at the state park with friends and family and was driving a rented side-by-side vehicle in dunes when he lost control, resulting in a fatal rollover accident. He was not wearing a helmet or seat belt.

Parts of Death Valley National Park will remain closed for months due to extensive road damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary’s recent flooding. All park roads, including Highway 190, suffered erosion, drop-offs, and piles of debris up to 5 feet deep after a record-breaking single-day rainfall on August 20. Reopening will be staged, with Furnace Creek and Stovepipe Wells taking weeks and secondary roads potentially closed for months as crews clear debris and make repairs.

The fire danger level within Crater Lake National Park has dropped from extreme to high due to recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures. Fire restrictions had been implemented on July 28.

The trend of decreasing retail RV registrations continues as the July 2023 total of 37,272 units dropped 15.9% compared to 44,332 units the same month last year. So says Statistical Surveys, Inc.

Airstream is recalling certain 2021-2023 16′ Basecamp and 20′ Basecamp travel trailers manufactured without an air conditioner. The 12-gauge wire for future air conditioner installation was not properly terminated inside the junction box. To learn more, owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.

A lot in West Seattle where a free-safe parking area for the homeless was scheduled to be built, could be converted into pickleball courts instead. A permit was supposed to be issued to authorize opening the area to the “houseless” RVers. But it was not. So, as it stands, the lot may end up as a sports complex with between 20 and 22 pickleball courts. Seattle currently has about 90 pickleball courts around the city. It has no designated safe RV lots, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

No one was seriously hurt after an RV crashed into a broken-down semi on the side of eastbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra range Thursday morning. The driver of the motorhome, its only passenger, was temporarily trapped inside. Officers believe the RV made an unsafe turning movement just before crashing into the truck trailer.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling certain 2021-2022 Unity U24IB and 2021-2023 U24TB motorhomes. The battery disconnect switch may contact the refrigerator frame, causing it to short circuit and blow the fuse. More.

A recent bill passed by the Texas legislature allows active-duty military, honorably discharged veterans and the immediate family members of a service member who died while serving to qualify for one of three new Parklands Passports. They are available at no cost and grant the cardholder free entry to all Texas State Parks.

Mark Koep’s Campground Views which provides virtual drive-throughs of campgrounds and RV parks is about to post its 1,800th Campground Virtual Tour. RVers can “drive” through participating campgrounds with their computers or smartphones like with Google Earth. If they like a particular campsite, they can check for availability and reserve it if it’s not already occupied.

A 7-year-old girl on a birthday trip to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas found a big present — a 2.95-carat diamond. Aspen Brown of Paragould, Ark., was visiting the park with her family when she spotted the diamond. Before it became a state park in 1972, the Murfreesboro area was mined by commercial diamond hunters. Park visitors today are allowed to hunt for the precious stones, which they can keep when found. The park has 47 full-hookup campsites.

Construction will continue along Glacier National Park’s (MT) Going-to-the-Sun Road from the south end of Lake McDonald near Apgar Campground to Upper McDonald Creek Road through fall, causing delays in both directions. Visitors should check the park’s website for the latest construction updates. Although closed for construction last winter, Going-to-the-Sun Road is expected to remain open to Lake McDonald Lodge for winter recreation. The historic road is scheduled to remain open to Logan Pass until Sunday, October 15, at midnight, unless winter weather forces an earlier closure.

Blue Water Development has added a new RV park to its lineup, the Badlands Interior Motel & Campground, located one mile from South Dakota’s Badlands National Park. The company earlier acquired the Badlands/White River KOA Holiday Park. A full-hookup 50-amp RV site starts at $49.80 a night with 30-amp sites at $5 less.

Check before hiking Bryce Canyon’s Navajo Loop trail. Recent heavy rainfall brought rock slides and deep mud across the trail causing damage to retaining walls and dangerous conditions.

Remember the iconic Westfalia, the German camper van that was popular in the 1960s and 1970s but was later discontinued? Good news: It’s coming back, to be built by RV maker Roadtrek in Ontario, Canada. To keep up with its development, sign up for email updates.

Missouri State Parks is inviting the public to visit mostateparks.com to view informational videos for Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Katy Trail, Knob Noster, Pershing, Pomme de Terre, Rock Island Trail, Stockton, Taum Sauk Mountain, Harry S Truman and Wallace state parks, and Osage Village State Historic Site.

A 252-space RV park is being proposed near Placerville, California. The Crossings RV Resort would be located on an approximately 49-acre lot east of El Dorado Road.

Forest River, Inc. is recalling certain 2022 Della Terra travel trailers and Silver Lake travel trailers. The sidewall extrusion may not have been properly installed, which can cause the aluminum siding to detach. More.

US Light Energy is set to turn a former golf course in Moreau, New York, into a luxury RV park with cabins and a solar farm. The park will offer 26 eco-friendly cabins, parking for 146 motorhomes, each with firepits and picnic tables, and solar energy integration for an eco-conscious experience.

BELOW: In National Park Service News of the Week… This is certainly an emergency exit only!

Reader poll

If an article on RVtravel.com is accurate and written entirely by Artificial Intelligence, is that okay with you?

Answer the poll here. And please leave a comment.

Popular poll from the past: As a young child, did you ever fear that a monster was under your bed? What do you think? Did 1/3 of readers who responded think that yes, there were monsters under their bed, at least sometimes? Or did 1/3 believe monsters never lived there?

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Crooks in Kamloops, British Columbia, made good on a double-header travel trailer theft. Around August 21, a Jayco Whitehawk travel trailer with BC plate WLP 97K, and a Coachmen travel trailer with a single slide, BC plate WGS 10A, both vanished from a dealer lot on the 9000 block of Dallas Drive. Mounties don’t like this kind of crime—call them with leads. 250-828-3000 and cite file number 2023-30142. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. Progressive Insurance offers tips about how to protect an RV from theft.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of September 4, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.81

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 6 cents.

Diesel: $4.49

Change from week before: Up 1 cents; Change from year before: Down 59 cents.

For fuel prices for specific cities, states, and regions, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Recipe of the Day

Easy Chicken & Biscuit Dinner

by Tawnis Wohlers from Buffalo, WY

A super simple chicken dinner to throw together that your entire family will love. The cream of chicken and potato soups provide a thick and creamy base. We loved the small chunks of potatoes. The chicken is tender, and adding the mixed veggies makes this an all-in-one meal with minimal pots and pans. On top, the biscuits bake to flaky perfection. Your family is going to devour this pantry-friendly dinner.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Hungry for a sandwich? You’re not the only one! About 49 percent of American adults eat a sandwich every day.

Laugh of the Week

Today in History

