RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Today’s thought

“You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead pursue the things you love doing and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off of you.” ―Maya Angelou

Need an excuse to celebrate? Ahoy, matey! Today is National Talk Like A Pirate Day!

On this day in history: 1778 – The Continental Congress passes the first United States federal budget.

Tip of the Day

Hobbies for RVers: Yes, you can make yours work in a small space

By Gail Marsh

The American author and Pulitzer Prize winner Phyllis McGinley once said, “A hobby a day keeps the doldrums away.” I agree. Wholeheartedly. But what hobbies can an RVer do inside their rig? After all, we have very limited space.

My husband and I shared many different hobbies over the years in our stix-n-brix home. My favorite? Furniture refinishing and/or upcycling. We scoured local garage sales, flea markets, and auctions to find “just the right piece” of furniture. Then, we’d bring it home, clean it up and, often as not, rebuild and refinish it for a new purpose. The entire process was fun, and I loved the challenge and creativity this hobby required. Obviously, there’s no way to refinish furniture inside the RV. This hobby requires space for supplies and tools. You can’t strip paint or apply varnish inside, either. Our furniture refinishing hobby is restricted to our stix-n-brix garage when we’re at home—not traveling.

I also did a lot of sewing during our “pre-RV” years. But now? I have yet to find a good place in our RV for my sewing machine to “live.” Not only that, but where can I lay out yards of fabric in order to place patterns and cut? Crawling around on the RV floor to cut fabric seems more like a hassle than hobby to me.

Now what?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s refrigerator outside fans are not working. Why not?

Dear Dave,

The outside fans for my RV’s refrigerator stopped working. Why? —Ray, 2021 Palomino Columbus fifth wheel

RV Tours

Vintage 1975 hard-side Apache popup camper—Why don’t they make these anymore?

When you take a look at this awesome vintage Apache hard-side popup camper, I’ll bet you are going to wonder why they don’t make them like this anymore. Or wish that they did. I know I do. I know the Apache popup campers in this video have made me rethink my popup camper aversion.

In the video below, Duke and Lola, the team from BossaNova Life, take us down memory lane (well, some of us anyway) and give us a full tour of popup camping the way it used to be back in 1975.

Video of the day

Are America’s national parks home to feral people?

By Cheri Sicard

The internet has been ablaze over the topic of feral people in national parks. If you have ever searched for information about national parks on YouTube, your feed, like mine, has inevitably been filled with video after video about mysterious feral people living in our national parks.

Some of the descriptions of these wild and sometimes cannibalistic people come from park visitors sharing their alleged personal experiences. Others are conspiracy theorists trying to tie these tales to those of missing persons who disappeared in national parks through the years (and there are, in fact, many of these).

The team from Drivin’ and Vibin’ [127K subscribers, 18M views] wanted to know how all this started and if there was any truth to the claims. So they set out to investigate.

More on adjusting tire pressure due to temperature changes

Tire expert Roger Marble responds to this post on a forum: “… Last Nov.-Dec. I had a R/T excursion from upstate SC to the Keys. Outside temperatures ranged from the mid-30s to the 90s and I found myself either adding or reducing air not only prior to every trip, but on a few occasions during mid-travel. The tires on the side of the trailer facing the sun would increase by 2-3 lbs. alone. This was worrisome as I was constantly attempting to monitor and maintain a constant psi in the tires. The point I’m trying to make, and what I’ve discovered, is that having a margin of safety, especially in temperature extremes cannot be understated.”

Reader poll

Did you camp with a tent before taking up RVing?

Quick Tip

Another cheap trick on cheap RVs

RV manufacturers who build low-end RVs, which they call “stick-and-tin” models, have all sorts of tricks to cut corners and save money. For example, when a prospective buyer tries out the dinette he or she may find the seat cushion very comfy! Alert! Alert! The manufacturer almost certainly used cheap foam that feels great at first, but six months later is compressed as flat as a pancake, leaving your posterior resting on plywood. A higher-end manufacturer should generally use a better, long-lasting foam. How can you tell? Do your research (which will take time and patience). But assume that a cheap RV will have shortcuts like this throughout the rig, most difficult (or, in some cases, impossible) to identify.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

24 Top Fall & Harvest Festivals in the U.S. for 2023

This list will guide you to some of the best fall festivals across the country. Get ready for some apple cider doughnuts and corn mazes (yes, they’re for adults too!).

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 37 percent say they enjoy photography very much and find themselves taking photos often.

• If they could make one room in their RV bigger, most would choose to make the bathroom bigger, followed by the bedroom (or bed area), the “living room”, and lastly the kitchen.

• 81 percent always carry binoculars with them in their RV.

Recipe of the Day

My Swiss Cheese Tuna Casserole

by Amanda Dunlap from Yukon, OK

Wow, this is not your ordinary tuna casserole recipe. The traditional casserole is brought to a whole new level in this recipe (almost a little fancy). From the albacore tuna to the Swiss cheese, the flavor is a bit richer in this casserole. We loved the texture from big chunks of mushrooms. Sweet peas balance out the savoriness of this creamy casserole. Boiled eggs are an unusual addition, but you don’t taste them (just a little protein boost). French fried onions are the crowning glory on top. Not only do they add flavor but make for a pretty presentation.

Trivia

Shoplifting is a serious problem across the retail industry. The recent Jack L. Hayes International’s 35th Annual Retail Theft Survey indicated that participating retailers apprehended 340,488 shoplifters and dishonest employees in 2022, up nearly 46 percent from 2021. Wow!

*What was the Christmas song “Silver Bells” originally called? Find out in yesterday’s trivia and then thank the person for changing the name—whew!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Yoshi (Shiba Inu) loves our camper. He thinks it is his big kennel and lets us join him. He loves the outdoors, but don’t ask him to swim! Because Shibas love to hunt small prey, the outdoors provides ample opportunities. Last trip he enjoyed 20 states and two provinces and is gearing up for more! He is my happy smiling foxy boy and an absolute joy!” —Lynn Kiehne

Leave here with a laugh

