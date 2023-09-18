Vintage 1975 hard-side Apache popup camper—Why don’t they make these anymore?

When you take a look at this awesome vintage Apache hard-side popup camper, I’ll bet you are going to wonder why they don’t make them like this anymore. Or wish that they did. I know I do. I know the Apache popup campers in this video have made me rethink my popup camper aversion.

In the video below, Duke and Lola, the team from BossaNova Life, take us down memory lane (well, some of us anyway) and give us a full tour of popup camping the way it used to be back in 1975.

Apache’s hard-side campers were known as “solid-state,” because even though they retain the basic shape of a regular popup tent camper, no canvas (or vinyl or fabric of any kind) is involved. The pop-up rooms have solid walls.

Duke and Lola named their 1975 Apache Mesa hard-side popup camper Olive, and I must say they’ve taken good care of her.

This couple camps in style. The drink cart is right outside the door, shaded by a stylish striped awning Lola crafted.

Inside you’ll find a small but highly functional kitchen that includes a 3-burner gas stove. There’s also a small fridge and a small dinette. Plus a furnace to keep things cozy on chilly days and nights.

Shockingly, this original stove had never been used when the couple bought their vintage Apache camper. It must have been in great shape because the camper’s bench seats still wear their original fabric, too. Lola sewed kitchen curtains in compatible colors to tie the vintage look together, although the bedrooms still have their original curtains in pretty pristine condition. The couple even extended the vintage theme to seeking out 1970s dishes and cutlery.

Like most fabric-sided popup campers, the hard-side Apache Mesa features two large beds at either end. As the couple only needs one, they use the other for storage.

More vintage Apache popup campers!

As a bonus, when this video was shot, the couple was camping with friends who also own vintage Apache campers. So be sure to watch the video as, in addition to Duke and Lola’s 1975 hard-side Apache popup camper, you’ll get to see two others as well!

##RVDT2212