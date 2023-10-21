Why RVers are like kindergarteners

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

That headline may sound like clickbait, an attempt to get your attention with a sensational headline where the article that follows does not live up to what the reader might expect. But it is not. I have been telling this story to friends for years. I haven’t written about it, I don’t think. Until now…

If you remain reading this essay and not abandon it out of boredom, you will understand why the headline above makes sense.

And now, the story. It has to do with human rear ends and underpants.

If you are an aspiring writer of RV articles, you will do no wrong by writing about anything to do with RV sewers (toilets are good, too) or human waste, which I shall refer to from here on as “poop”. For example, while a story about how to dump a holding tank is no big deal, writing about when a dumping went wrong will rocket your readership into the stratosphere. Write about how the contents of the holding tank spilled all over the place, maybe down the RV park road into the duck pond, and you will score the equivalent of a baseball home run.

What is it about poop that fascinates so many people? I do not understand.

Now, getting to the point

Here, then, is where the comparison to kindergarteners comes in. If you remember being a young child or you are a parent of a young child or children, you know a child’s reaction when one of their peers mentions anything to with underpants. Oh my goodness! The kids go crazy — grinning, giggling, blushing, squirming around … all because someone said “underpants.”

And why, I wonder, are we grownups, even older grownups, even really old grownups, so fascinated by a related subject (poop)? It seems to me there is a relationship between underpants and the contents of RV sewer tanks that spans the ages. The subjects are like first cousins.

I am still waiting for a reader to contact me about a rat that bit him or her on the behind while sitting on their RV’s toilet. Yes, a rat in the toilet! I am waiting (patiently) for that report and the hordes of people who will be attracted to my subsequent story like moths to a porch light. That story would not just be a home run, it would be like two grand slams at two consecutive at-bats, the last one that wins the game with two outs in the bottom of ninth.

P.S. If you have a good story about an RV sewer or toilet — a mishap would be excellent — or about any species of creature climbing out of a toilet, please let me know.

##RVT1127