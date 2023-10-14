RV Travel Newsletter for Saturday, October 14, 2023

Welcome to the RVtravel.com newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

CHANGES AHEAD

The focus of this weekly newsletter will change before the end of the year. Instead of reporting news once a week in this Saturday newsletter, we will post it every weekday afternoon, when the news is more timely. The news we report will be aimed at RVers, not industry executives. To sign up for these weekday news alerts via email visit here.

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Issue 1126

Free, abbreviated edition

Feature articles

Security cameras in public campgrounds? What do you think?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Early this month, people across the nation hung on the edge of their seats after a 9-year-old girl was snatched from a New York state park campground. Against the typical odds, she was located and rescued from her kidnapper just days after her capture. Law enforcement officials say it was unlikely, and the abductor’s own mistake made the find possible. Now a New York lawmaker says he wants security cameras in parks, and has proposed a bill to make it so. Read more, then please participate in the poll.

California upends state park reservation system. Is relief in sight?

If you’ve read RVtravel.com for any length of time, you know some of our readers’ “pet peeves” center on thoughtless campers. OK, maybe they’re not even campers. Rather, folks who reserve campground sites, then don’t even bother to show up to claim them. For those wanting a site and can’t get one, it’s a major burr under the saddle. Now California has written up new laws regarding its state park reservation methods. And maybe, just maybe, in one state it will be easier to find “room at the inn.” Continue reading.

Amazon Kuiper first launch—Real competition for Starlink?

By Randall Brink

On October 6, 2023, Amazon made an initial foray into the competitive space-based internet service market with the launch of its initial two prototype test satellites for Project Kuiper. The launch marked a significant milestone for the tech giant and established a foundation for a new chapter in global internet service provision. The launch is part of Amazon’s ambitious plan to deploy a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet service to underserved and remote areas around the world—a space currently dominated by SpaceX Starlink. Learn more.

‘We thought we were in hell.’ Couple’s motorhome was hit/flipped by Lamborghini and Ferrari [Video]

A couple traveling in a Class B motorhome through the Italian countryside of the Island of Sardinia had their vacation ruined when smashed into by two “supercars.” Evidently, they had the misfortune of traveling on the same highway as others engaged in a “Grand Tour”-style of event which ran up the Sardinian coastline. Two participants in the tour attempted to pass the motorhome, and in the process the motorhome was hit and flipped off the roadway. Read more and watch the harrowing video.

Eddie the giraffe has his own RV

It was a long couple of days for lovers of the Giraffa camelopardalis species. How would Eddie like his new transportation? Eddie, a 14-year-old zoo favorite, has been living in Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin. But who wants to be stuck in the same old place forever? How about a visit to a zoo 150 miles up the road? To entice him for the adventure, Eddie the giraffe got his own RV—or so the press release made it appear. Continue reading.

RV manufacturers concerned about unfair aluminum pricing

Airstream, in particular, is most assuredly interested in this news. All manufacturers are concerned, but those who use a lot of aluminum in their RVs have the most to lose if this does not work out in their favor. Learn more.

Essential equipment for many RVers!

Camco TastePURE Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector

This highly rated filter reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine and sediment in drinking water with a 100 micron fiber filter. Its durable in-line, exterior mount filter has a wider body to increase flow. Use it to keep sediment out of your RV water tank and improve the taste and smell of your drinking water. This is pretty much essential equipment. Learn more or order at a big discount.

Campground Crowding

Disabled Army officer writes, ‘Enjoying our parks helps with PTSD’ but ‘Americans are being farmed for money; can’t even escape to the outdoors’

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Our readers always have something to say on this topic, and this week is no different. Nanci Dixon reports that retirees’ dreams of “traveling our beautiful country is becoming only a dream now” because of higher costs—a sentiment expressed by many. A reader has a caveat for RVers considering a membership in Passport America. A disabled Army officer enjoys the outdoors to help him deal with pain and PTSD, but sticks to hiking and tents because using RVs is too much hassle. And one reader says he may buy a nearby campground and will make it as perfect of an experience for his guests as he can. (Sounds good!)

Click here to read

RV Video Tour

First look: European VW T7 California Concept camper van

By Cheri Sicard

Volkswagen recently premiered the VW T7 California Concept camper van and its middle name is VERSATILITY! While other California camper vans have been on the road, Volkswagen made some big changes with the T7 California Concept camper van. The team from A Bus and Beyond recently traveled to Dusseldorf for the premiere and give us a first-look tour in the video below.

Read more and take the tour

Beginning in November, we will report the news daily

We are discontinuing the weekly news briefs feature in favor of an email recap of the very latest news about RVing every weekday afternoon. We’ll begin the weekday emails next month. Sign up to receive these timely emails here. (You can easily unsubscribe if you wish.)

Temperature gun is ‘essential equipment’

Just aim this non-contact IR temperature gun to measure the temperature of your refrigerator, tires, A/C output, or, heck, even your oven (and the list goes on). It reads the temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit. A laser light aids in aiming, and can be turned on or off. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a huge discount.

Saturday Giveaway!

No giveaway this week, folks. We’ll be back with more great prizes next Saturday!

Reader poll

Do you have social media accounts that together add up to an audience of at least 100?

Respond here and learn how others responded.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MISSING RVer?

A 32-year-old California woman vanished early this month while camping in Arizona on a cross-country road trip, her family said. Chelsea Grimm of Ocean Beach planned to camp in Arizona on her way to a wedding in Connecticut. Several days into her trip, she texted her family to say she intended to spend more time in Arizona. Then she vanished. Her missing SUV was found with two flat tires on a Forest Service road north of Ash Fork. Got info? Please call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523. ?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

We apologize if we might offend you, but we need to discuss poop. Sometimes ya just gotta do things you want to ignore. We won’t go into detail but will just say sometimes being a witness to poop could save you from problems down the road. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of October 9, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.68

Change from week before: Down 11 cents; Change from year before: Down 23 cents.

Diesel: $4.50

Change from week before: Down 10 cents; Change from year before: Down 73 cents.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states, and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Upcoming RV shows

Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Recipe of the Day

Turkey Tortilla Soup

by Sherry Blizzard from Piney Flats, TN

Quick and easy, this turkey tortilla soup recipe is a tasty way to use turkey leftovers. It seems like a lot of chiles, but trust us… it works and adds so much flavor. Depending on the taco seasoning you use, you may have to add a bit more salt. This simple soup is warm and comforting. Topping with tortilla chips and cheese is yummy.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

How did military tanks get their name? When tanks were first designed by the British during World War I, they were known as “landships.” However, in order to keep operations in secret, workers and laymen that came into contact with the vehicle construction programs were told they were building transportation vehicles to haul water and other liquids. In other words, tanks. The code name caught on and it has stuck.

Endorsed by tire expert Roger Marble

An excellent tire pressure gauge

The Accutire MS-4021B digital tire pressure gauge has an easy-to-read LCD display that provides pressure readings from 5-150 PSI. It’s ergonomically designed with an angled head and a rubber-coated, easy-grip handle. The included lithium battery never needs to be recharged or replaced. And all at a bargain price! Learn more or order.

Laugh of the Week

Today in History



Is reading this newsletter worth 2 cents to you?

Our staff works hard to bring you valuable newsletters every day of the week. Readers help make it possible with their voluntary subscriptions. Even a pledge of $5 a year is appreciated — that’s less than 2 cents an issue if you read all we offer! Many readers pledge more — $10 a year is less than 4 cents an issue! Your contributions make it possible for us to write about important matters, not just fluff to make advertisers and RV industry big shots happy. Enter a voluntary subscription. Use a credit card, PayPal or mail a check. Thank you!

RVtravel.com All Star Team

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Gail Marsh, Dave Solberg and Cheri Sicard. Contributors: Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, J.R. Montigel, Randall Brink, Dustin Simpson, Dale Wade, Jan Steele and Tony Barthel. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen. Artificial Intelligence (AI) contributors: Johnny Robot and Milly MacWilly. Canine mascots: Archie and Astor “the Disaster”

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here.

Help desk: Contact us.



Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.