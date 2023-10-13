Security cameras in public parks. What do you think?

Early this month, people across the nation hung on the edge of their seats after a 9-year-old girl was snatched from a New York state park campground. Against the typical odds, she was located and rescued from her kidnapper days after her capture. Law enforcement officials say it was unlikely, and the abductor’s own mistake made the find possible. Now a New York lawmaker says he wants security cameras in parks, and has proposed a bill to make it so.

Police shows make it seem like they work

The district of Senator Jim Tedisco (R–Saratoga Springs) includes the Moreau Lake State Park, from where the girl was taken. No doubt the whole thing struck a nerve with Tedisco. His proposed law would require all state parks, campgrounds, and recreational facilities to have security cameras at all entrances and exits. The state installed security cameras in the park following the kidnapping. There are other New York state parks already equipped with security cams—somewhere between 60 and 70 out of 180 parks in the system.

If you watch police procedurals on the television, you know that in the fictionalized accounts, public security cameras often “come to the rescue” in tracking down crooks. And across the U.S. they’re certainly not uncommon in public settings.

You might guess that New York or Washington, D.C., are probably bristling with electronic eyes—and you could be wrong. Based on the number of cameras per 1,000 residents, Atlanta, Georgia, takes the top of the list, with nearly 49 cameras per 1,000 people. At the bottom of the “Top 10” list for U.S. cities, Fresno, California, has nearly 9 cameras per 1,000. Washington, D.C., is Number 4 on the list, with a little over 16 cameras per 1,000 folks. New York doesn’t even make the list.

Does privacy outweigh security?

But perhaps the more we’re crammed in on top of one another, the less we have an expectation of privacy. Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Fresno all have busy streets. But moving out of the cities and into the (seemingly) peaceful ecology of our parks, do you feel privacy should be given more sway? What about security cameras in parks? Do you think most parks should have security cameras posted at entrances and exits? Or do you dislike the idea? We’d like to ask if you’d weigh your opinions in on this matter in our poll.

We’ll release the results of the poll in a future article. And please, if you have thoughts you’d like to share, drop us a line using the “comment card” below. Please include the words “Park Cameras” in the subject line.

As to New York’s proposed legislation? State agencies, by directive, can’t comment on legislative proposals. However, New York’s Police Benevolent Association, the union for police officers, did lend its support. “Our Park Police officers have been protecting state parks since 1885,” reads a statement from the union. “[They] are uniquely qualified to assist Gov. Hochul and legislative leaders in the development and implementation of effective park protection strategies to ensure the safety of the more than 90 million visitors to our state parks each year.” Just how Senator Tedisco’s bill will be received by other lawmakers—and the governor—remains to be seen.

Your thoughts?

