Should I run the RV roof air conditioners when I am not using them?

Dear Dave,

We are seasonal in Hudson, Florida, November to May, but we use the RV January to May. Is it best to leave the air conditioners on when we are gone? Is it best to pull down the blackout shades or the light filtering ones? You have probably answered these before. I try to read RV Travel every day but might miss a day once in a while. Thank you. —Jim, 2016 Cedar Creek Cottage 40CCK Hathaway Edition

Dear Jim,

I would not suggest leaving the roof air conditioners running while you are gone for even a few days, let alone June through December. Florida gets extremely hot and humid in the summer and fall and your roof air conditioners most likely will be running close to maximum capacity.

Since it is a 2016, I doubt they have any type of hard start product installed such as SoftStartRV, so when each unit comes on, it will have a very high amp draw of almost 45 amps for a brief second. You did not state what shoreline power you are plugging into. However, even if it is 50 amps, the roof air conditioners running all the time can be a stress on the power outlet, cord, and your distribution center.

The roof air conditioners running most of the time is just too much risk of a short or other electrical issue. Plus, it would put a lot of stress on the compressor and fan motor of your units. I realize some full-timers would have their units running most of the time; however, the life expectancy of the A/Cs is greatly decreased.

What you can do instead of using roof air conditioners

Since you most likely will be plugged in, I would recommend shutting off the roof air conditioners, open a couple of roof vents that have a MaxxAir cover, and using a small fan inside to exhaust hot air. You might want to look into a temperature sensing roof air vent as well that would temporarily turn on when temperatures get really high. You can find the Fan-Tastic model on Amazon here.

There are several models available with some that not only turn on at a certain temperature but some that also open the lid at the set temperature and close if it rains. However, if you have the MaxxAir cover, you can leave the vent open all the time.

Use a moisture absorption product

I would also suggest installing some type of moisture absorption product such as DampRid or the new version I have found called H2Out. These canisters absorb moisture in the small beads and are reusable. Just bake them in an oven for a period of time to dry out them out and place them back in. The only issue with both of these is you need to replenish the DampRid every couple of months, and dry out the H2Out about the same. You can find the product on Amazon here.

As for the shades, I would pull down the black-out curtains to help keep it cooler inside as well as keep the sun from fading the fabrics and window treatments.

Dear Dave,

