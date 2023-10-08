RV refrigerator tips you need to know

What would we do without it? The RV’s refrigerator plays an essential role in our camping experience. I need cold milk for breakfast, a refreshing iced tea for lunch and, well, then there’s “beer-thirty,” right? At least three times each day we depend on our RV refrigerator to cool our food and drinks. So here are some important RV refrigerator tips I’d like to share with you.

Pre-cooled is best

We’ve made it a habit before hitting the road to always pre-cool our RV’s refrigerator for at least 12 hours. We also make sure that anything and everything we put into our fridge is already cold. That way, the fridge doesn’t have to work so hard cooling its interior in addition to the contents.

RV fridge thermometers

A thermometer will help you know that your RV refrigerator is cooling properly. I love our wireless, digital fridge thermometer. We place one thermometer sensor in the freezer section and the other sensor in the refrigerator. These wireless sensors send readings to the monitor which we keep on the front of the refrigerator via a magnet. The thermometer allows us to set our preferred temperatures (freezer–0 degrees F; refrigerator–35 degrees F) and the built-in alarm sounds if the temperatures inside our fridge fluctuate.

Pack the fridge smartly

Arrange refrigerator items carefully. Here are some great hints:

Remove items from their bulky packaging to save space and allow for better ventilation.

Place smaller items on top shelves to allow cooled air to circulate to the lower shelves more easily.

Keep raw meats on lower shelves to prevent cross-contamination if they drip.

Minimize the number of items you put in your RV fridge. Consider that many condiments need no refrigeration, like hot sauce and soy sauce. Read the product label to find this information.

Invest in square storage containers for leftovers. Many of these can stack and square containers save space, too! And speaking of leftovers, plan meals so you’ll have fewer leftovers. Or plan to freeze abundant leftovers to enjoy at a later time.

Do not overpack your RV refrigerator. Allow extra space between items, especially at the end of each shelf, so that cooled air can circulate throughout the unit.

Check vents

Inspect and clean your refrigerator’s exterior vents frequently. Dust, debris, and even insects can quickly clog these vents and impede the refrigerator’s cooling performance. Follow your RV’s maintenance recommendations to keep your fridge in tip-top shape. We installed these screens over our exterior fridge vents to prevent wasps from nesting inside.

Defrost and fan

Defrost the freezer compartment regularly to prevent ice buildup. Also, check the refrigerator fins for ice. An RV refrigerator fan like this one may help prevent ice from forming on the fins. In addition, a fan will help increase the air circulation inside your RV refrigerator and help prevent warm and cold spots throughout your unit. As an alternative, there are also 12-volt, DC fans that can be wired directly into your refrigerator.

Inspect seals

Check the seals on your refrigerator doors for wear and tear. Place a dollar bill part-way into the fridge door at various points all around the seal. With the door closed on the bill, tug on the paper currency. If the dollar bill falls right out or gives very little resistance to your tug, you probably will need to replace the seal. Damaged seals can lead to cold air leaks, so you should replace seals when necessary.

Following these tips will help ensure your RV refrigerator keeps your food cold and safe throughout your adventures. Can you add some fridge tips to this list? Please do so in the comments!

