New developments in slayings of Texas RVers

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A grand jury in Kleberg County, Texas, has handed down new indictments against the suspects in the murder of RVers James and Michelle Butler. The Butlers were found last October, buried in a shallow grave on Padre Island, their RV and tow vehicle vanished.

Suspects Adam Williams and his girlfriend, Amanda Noverr, were later tracked down and arrested and remain in jail in separate facilities in Texas. On Wednesday, October 29, a Kleberg County Grand Jury passed down new charges of tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Wednesday, new charges were brought against Williams and Noverr, including tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The firearm in question is a 9 millimeter pistol; authorities say they don’t know how the couple came into possession of the weapon. Also included in the indictment, theft of the Butlers’ pickup truck.

Prosecutors said they went before the Grand Jury as the accused pair was coming up on having been in jail for 90 days. If no indictment was brought after 90 days, then they would have been entitled to a “reasonable bond.” Feeling they had sufficient evidence to make their case, the prosecution went before the Grand Jury and got what they sought. The prosecution says they feel ready for trial, and anticipate both Williams and Noverr will continue behind bars until the case is resolved.

##RVT933b