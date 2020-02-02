Stolen RV report for January 2020. Help find them

The RV above was stolen in January 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. It had just been purchased and has a temporary paper license in the back window. If you see it, call the Tucson Police.

This trailer was stolen from Schott’s Storage off Highway P and Lorene Drive in St. Charles, Missouri. It’s a 34-foot long, 2011 Forest River Salem, license plate 06F0GV (Missouri). If seen, call the St. Charles PD. In late November, upwards of 30 campers were broken into at Bropfs Storage, just 15 minutes away. The owner confirmed drivers arrived to find smashed windows, cut locks and doors caved in.

This small trailer was stolen on January 5 from a man’s home in Hesperia, California. It’s a 2018 Starcraft Satellite Extreme 17RB trailer with mud tires. The owner added shocks to the axle; they’re easy to see because they are yellow. License number is 1MW2934. If you see it please call the Hesperia police.

This truck and camper were stolen in the San Diego area on Dec. 28. The owners write: “We are heartbroken over the loss as this camper was a fresh start to living life outdoors again after so much time spent fighting cancer and in hospitals. We are praying for a miracle that it’s returned to us. We have filed a stolen vehicle report with the SDPD. The truck is a 2001 dark green F-250 with a Lance Camper as shown in the photo. License plate is 6P51453, but the plates could have been changed. If you see it please call the San Diego police.”

A man suspected in connection with multiple burglaries and thefts in both Schoharie and Schenectady counties in New York has been arrested, state police said. Many stolen items were found, but investigators are still trying to locate a Coleman popup camper (above) that was taken. If you have information, contact the state police at 518-630-1700.

This travel trailer was stolen in late December from Scottie’s Shop near the airport in Little Rock, Arkansas. If you see it in person or on Craigslist/Swap Shops or Facebook Marketplace, please contact the Little Rock police.

A reward is offered if you can find this 1975 Great Divide camper, which was stolen from the alley behind the owner’s house in Denver in late January. The owners write: “The camper has very distinctive features and would be very easy to spot, we just need as many eyes as possible looking for it! It is white with red stripes and a red door, a hand-painted sign on back that reads “Road Trippin’”, and a hand-painted spare tire with relief images of a campfire and a toasted marshmallow on a stick. Any information about the camper, including seeing a listing online would be amazing – thanks!” If you see this, contact the Denver Police Department.

Have you seen this RV? The 24-foot Nash travel trailer with many of its owners cherished possessions was stolen in mid-January shortly after its owners had moved from Oregon to Knoxville, Tennessee. The child’s Christmas gifts were taken along with treasured family items of relatives who had passed away. If you have seen the trailer call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 865-215-2444.

REPORT STOLEN RVs

Two good resources we use to find these stolen RVs are the Facebook groups Stolen Vehicles, Motorcycles, ATV’s, RVs, Trailers, etc. and Missing RVers, pets and stolen RVs. If your RV is stolen or if you come across information about one that’s been stolen, please post it in both of the groups above and send information to us (a license plate number is helpful) along with a good photo and information about who to contact if the RV is spotted. Send to editor@rvtravel.com .

We will update this page throughout the month, so be sure to check back.