Thor RV recall: Motorhome seat belts too short

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Sequence and Tellaro motorhomes. The dinette booth seat belts may be too short, preventing them from being usable by some occupants. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 208, “Occupant Crash Protection” and 209, “Seat Belt Assemblies.”

Inability to use the seat belt may increase the risk of injury or death in the event of a crash.

Remedy