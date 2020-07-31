Thor RV recall: Motorhome seat belts too short

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Sequence and Tellaro motorhomes. The dinette booth seat belts may be too short, preventing them from being usable by some occupants. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 208, “Occupant Crash Protection” and 209, “Seat Belt Assemblies.”
Inability to use the seat belt may increase the risk of injury or death in the event of a crash.
Remedy
TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 18-inch seat belt tether with a 24-inch tether on both sides of the dinette booth, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 22, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000198.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
