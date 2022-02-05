Thousands enter to win “free RV.” It’s a scam, but their reasons are legit

If you have a Facebook account (we know, we’re not supposed to talk about the social-media-site-that-shall-not-be-named, but bear with us here), you may have seen several scams going around saying “Enter to win a free RV,” or something along those lines. Recently, one was posted on our Free Campgrounds Facebook group, which was promptly deleted by our moderators because, of course, it was spam.

Here’s a screenshot:

As you can see at the bottom of the image, just on that post alone, there are 27,000 entries and 57,000 shares. That’s a whole lot of people thinking they have a chance at winning a free RV.

Now, what’s interesting to me has nothing to do with the fact that these scams are fallen for every time they’re posted (even though that is quite interesting), but I always read through the comments and find the reasons why people want to win these RVs so bad so interesting.

What makes a person enter a “contest” to win a free RV?

Here are some of their entry comments:

“WIN! Looking forward to seeing America. Love to travel in comfort and see the great outdoors.” —Joanne Q.

“Hi, I will be so happy to win. It will improve my life as I am on social security and I could travel this amazing country of ours.” —Bela B.

“We’d love to win this. My husband and I are retired and dream of visiting different states. Please consider us.” —Wesley N.

“Win! We want to do this adventure with our kids so bad. It will be a wonderful experience and dream come true.” —Sapna A.

“WIN. This would be a dream to WIN, the places I’d go and see, the freedom of owning a home on wheels, go and see and do what I want. Live for fun with my family.” —Chelsea J.



“I can definitely see my family hanging out at any beach with some great food and drinks. Lovely. My family will love it.” —Davika B.

“Would be great to win. Maybe I can retire as I want just me and my husband go around traveling at our old age! Dream come true. It’s really hard for some people to even think about renting one, imagine owning one!” —Candy A.

“It would become my future home as I’ll never get to own my own home. I could wake up to new scenery every day. Comfort in style.” —Sharon T.

“Win!! Wishing and hoping to be able to retire and drive around the country with my dog and see this beautiful planet..good luck all!!” —Christine E.

“Perfect way to travel during these uncertain times and so easy to care for! Has all you need and more.” —Terry C.



“I have wanted an RV since I was a little girl. Winning it would be like going to Disney as a child. I would love to travel across USA.” —Tina M.

“WIN!! Thank you for this opportunity, it would be great to live the van life in one of these.” —Morgan A.

I could continue, but…

The thousands and thousands of comments would take us both hours to read through. But here’s what I take away from all these comments of people wanting to win a free RV:

The RVing lifestyle is “a dream” for thousands of people.

People want an RV to retire.

People think of RVing as they see it on commercials, TV, etc. – no crowds, no quality issues, no manufacturer issues, etc. The industry really has painted a glorious image of the RVing lifestyle, hasn’t it?

People think they won’t cost a lot to maintain, travel in, or live in.

So what will it take for the industry to change its image of RVing? Every day thousands of people are buying their first RVs with so much excitement and hope—this is what they’ve been waiting for! 20-year loans? What a deal! Yeah, okay…

Not only is this post and many others like it a scam, but perhaps the whole image of RVing is too.

One thing is for sure though: Despite your breakdowns and crowded campgrounds, despite your neighbors’ barking dog and your dealership disasters, you are living “the dream” for so many people. And for that, you should be grateful.

*Please note that not every “Win this RV” contest is a scam. Many dealers do give RVs away in legitimate contests, but most of these that you see floating around Facebook or other social media sites are, indeed, scams.

