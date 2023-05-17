Make your RV door(s) so much better

It’s one of the most often used parts on your RV. Your entry door(s), that is. There are many ways to make your RV door work better for you. Check out these RV entry/exit door tips and hints.

Add a door latch

RVers who travel with small children often wonder: What if the toddler opens the RV door and falls down the steps? What if one of the children opens the door and the dog escapes? These problems can easily be solved by installing an additional door latch.

The challenge with adding a latch is that most RV doorframes are quite narrow. Too narrow, in fact, to accommodate a deadbolt or many other locks. We’ve made our RV door better by adding a sash lock to the door and frame. A sash lock is normally used to secure double-hung windows. This lock is perfect for RV doors because it only requires two small screws for each of the two components.

You’ll want to think carefully before permanently attaching the sash lock. Place it higher than your toddler can reach, but not so high that an adult or mature child struggles to open the lock. (In an emergency situation, quick escape is vital.) So, ask family members to stand at the door and demonstrate their arm’s reach. Then you’ll know where to install the sash lock.

Replace the standard exterior lock

We quickly learned that our RV’s lock was not unique to our rig. A neighbor accidentally locked himself out of his RV and asked if he could use our keys! I was shocked as I watched him unlock his RV door with them. We immediately researched products to replace the standard RV exterior lock.

For security reasons and peace of mind, we installed an RVlock brand keyless lock system on our RV. There are several different brands to choose from on Amazon.

I like not having to worry about lost keys. We simply use a keypad for effortless entry through our RV’s door. We even have remotes! I like that we can unlock the RV door remotely, especially when dashing from our truck to the RV. No more fumbling with keys in the pouring rain.

RV door screen protection

We love the fresh air that comes through our RV’s screen door. We don’t love that a dog or a small child can easily push through the screen! There are several different methods for protecting your RV’s screen door.

Plexiglass. Some folks cut plexiglass to size and then mount it directly to the lower half of the screen door with screws. You can buy plexiglass at The Home Depot or Lowe’s as well as other hardware stores. Most also carry plexiglass cutting tools—useful if your door requires a non-standard plexi size.

Some folks cut plexiglass to size and then mount it directly to the lower half of the screen door with screws. You can buy plexiglass at The Home Depot or Lowe’s as well as other hardware stores. Most also carry plexiglass cutting tools—useful if your door requires a non-standard plexi size. Lattice. Your local hardware store may also carry lattice. Facebook friends didn’t want to lose any air movement coming through their doorway by using plexiglass. Instead, they cut lattice to fit the bottom half of their RV’s screen door and attached it directly over the interior of the screen. Not only does the lattice prevent dogs from tearing the screen, but none of the fresh air is blocked.

Your local hardware store may also carry lattice. Facebook friends didn’t want to lose any air movement coming through their doorway by using plexiglass. Instead, they cut lattice to fit the bottom half of their RV’s screen door and attached it directly over the interior of the screen. Not only does the lattice prevent dogs from tearing the screen, but none of the fresh air is blocked. Decorative screen grate. Lippert, Camco, and others have metal grates that fit over the RV’s screen door. These may be more costly than the DIY options mentioned but are great for folks who don’t feel comfortable with DIY projects. This one from Lippert requires no additional hardware. It slips into the existing door channel.

Easy close

If your RV’s entry door must be slammed in order for you to close it completely, you need to read this article! The door or door latch may simply need to be realigned. Take the time to make the necessary adjustments. Your RV neighbors will thank you!

Push bar

Another way to make your RV’s screen door better is to install a push bar. Push bars come in a variety of styles and prices and are usually horizontally attached at level where you normally push to open the door. Push bars enable you to open the door from the inside without exerting pressure on the screen. Here are some examples of push bars.

Doorbell camera

I wish RV manufacturers installed peepholes into their entrance doors. I haven’t seen one yet! We looked into buying and installing an after-market peephole but decided to go with something easier and less expensive, too.

We bought a Blink video doorbell. We did not purchase the Sync Module 2, so the live view and two-way radio are activated only when the device detects movement, or the doorbell is pushed. It works great!

There are many, many similar products with a variety of features, but this one works well for us. I feel safer knowing who’s at the RV door before opening it. Maybe you will, too.

Maintenance

As with almost every RV component, your RV door should be checked and maintained regularly.

Seals . Examine the seals all around the doorway. Clean the seals with dish soap and warm water. Dry with a microfiber cloth. Then treat the seals with 303 Aerospace Protectant. This will protect the seal from UV rays and help prolong the life of the seal. Follow directions carefully.

. Examine the seals all around the doorway. Clean the seals with dish soap and warm water. Dry with a microfiber cloth. Then treat the seals with 303 Aerospace Protectant. This will protect the seal from UV rays and help prolong the life of the seal. Follow directions carefully. Hinges. Clean your RV’s door hinges using a clean, damp rag. Dry thoroughly. Adjust, tighten and/or lubricate the hinges as needed. (Use a dry lubricant, so dust and dirt won’t be attracted to and stick to the hinges.)

How have you made the most of your RV entry door? Tell us in the comments below.

##RVDT2123