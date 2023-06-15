The best ways to make use of a toy hauler’s ‘garage’ space

People with toy hauler RVs have too much fun! I’ve been looking into the different ways folks are transforming these special “garage” spaces, and Wow! Here are just a few of my favorites.

Kids’ room

One enterprising young couple decided to transform their toy hauler garage into a bunk room for their children. By positioning the bunks on one side of the space, there’s still room for toys and a play area opposite the bunks. As for clothes storage, the kids each have their own bins that are stored under the bottom bunk. Even the littlest child has learned how to access his clothes bin and is proud to be a “big boy.”

Workout gym

A single guy traveling for work has transformed his “garage” into a personal workout gym. He built shelves to hold his weights, exercise bands, and a workout mat. His treadmill easily fits in the space, and he can watch TV while working up a sweat. What does he like best? “There’s still plenty of room for my motorcycle when it’s time to move on.”

Crafting space

Sharing space with a golf cart isn’t ideal. However, a retired teacher makes it work. When traveling, her husband’s golf cart resides inside their toy hauler’s garage. But when they park the rig, the garage is transformed into a wonderful crafting space. A portable table gets set up next to built-in shelves on one wall. These great storage bins hold additional supplies and can be wheeled over to the worktable. When it’s time to move to the next campground, the table comes down, bins are pushed to one side, and the golf cart returns into the space.

Living/TV room

Many toy hauler interiors lack living space. That’s why some folks have opted to make the garage into the family living or TV viewing room. A large throw rug is placed on the floor. A large TV is mounted on the wall and comfy beanbag chairs or large floor pillows are positioned for movie nights. On moving days, the beanbags are placed on the master bed, TV is secured in place, and the floor rug is rolled up and pushed to one side of the garage.

Pet room

Does your pup need more space to move around? Several folks have discovered that their toy hauler garage works well as a pet room. One gal permanently installed a cat climber in one corner of her garage. The owners of a large dog love that the pup’s big bed has found the perfect place where they aren’t tripping over it all the time. Even bird owners like that the garage space easily contains their oversized macaw cages.

Office

Need a dedicated space for daily remote work? The toy hauler garage just may be your perfect spot. A table can be hinged to one wall. That way, when not in use, you can flip the table down and out of your way. Warm up the office space with a rug on the floor, a nice lamp, and even wall décor. Don’t forget to bring along your favorite office chair. The best part? At the end of your workday, just “leave the office” (and the work) until tomorrow!

Bedroom

Speaking of remote workspace, some folks have moved out of their main bedroom so that it can be transformed into their mobile “office.” The toy hauler garage then becomes the main bedroom. Clever, huh?

Mudroom

A mudroom-type area is especially nice if you have a big family. The laundry is located in the “garage” already, so why not arrange the remaining space as an entry drop zone. Kids can put muddy boots here if you put a boot tray down and place a bench or chair nearby. This can also be the place where wet towels and swimsuits land after a trip to the pool. Just place a laundry basket to collect them nearby. Install coat hooks for jackets, umbrellas, hats, and more. Transforming your toy hauler garage into a mudroom might just keep the rest of your rig cleaner.

Business workspace

Not all campgrounds allow you to operate a business out of your RV, but if yours does, consider transforming your toy hauler garage into a business workspace. Most “garages” are large enough to accommodate the following:

A pet grooming space (after a quick wash outside)

A haircut/style salon

A tutoring space

Nail salon

Sewing/clothing alterations business, and more.

Note: As you think about ways to transform your toy hauler garage, keep in mind the extra weight you might be introducing into the rig. Plan carefully!

How do you use your toy hauler garage? Have you made any transformations to the space so that it works better for your family? Please share your ideas and mods with us!

