You can be TOO nice of a campsite neighbor. Don’t do these four things.

By Nanci Dixon
RVs parked next to each other in a campground

Be a good campsite neighbor and don’t do these four things. There are a number of simple etiquette things to do or not to do to be a good RVer that we all know … or at least should know. This week I learned some new things and these four things are now at the top of my not-to-do list. I found out you can be too nice of a campsite neighbor …

Don’t distract!

We love RV neighbors welcoming us, but, please … a simple “Hi” or wave is great until we are set up. It is too easy to get distracted and miss something like turning on the water, flipping the circuit breaker, putting pads under the jacks, or, worst for me, my husband not connecting the sewer hose!

Don’t be too neighborly!

We love to talk with folks. We have made some lifelong RV friends in our travels, some of whom were campsite neighbors. But, please, don’t be too neighborly and wander over every time you see us out. Give people a little space. Absence makes the heart grow fonder…

A sign reads, "Like a good neighbor, stay over there"

Don’t have it all about you

We love hearing about other people’s journeys, their kids, their stories—but not ALL of their life stories, problems, how much money they have or don’t have, illnesses, medicines and how much tax they pay or can avoid. Make the conversation a two-way street and don’t monopolize it.

Don’t talk politics with your new campsite neighbor!

In this climate, this should be a given. Politics are politically charged! Don’t assume you know where your campsite neighbor stands and don’t try to convert them to the “truth” if you do. You will only be met with uncomfortable silence or a heated discussion. If politics and religion can put a deep wedge in families, think how quickly they can ruin an otherwise amazing camping trip.

These four “don’ts” might seem obvious, but there are a lot of newcomers out there excited about their newfound freedom and wanting to connect with people. RVers, after all, are an amazing group of friendly folks.

And no, before the comments swirl, I am not a Scrooge (although I am a bit of an introvert). I really like people stopping by, pulling up a chair and chatting. But just like the in-laws visiting, I want them to go home sometime!

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
