Monday, August 14, 2023

Some Forest River travel trailers recalled. Awning may detach

By RV Travel
Forest River is recalling certain 2023 Forest River Pause travel trailers. The awning of the recreational vehicles may not be adequately secured, which can cause the awning to detach.

An awning that detaches increases the risk of injury or crash to the vehicle as well as others in the area including pedestrians.

Remedy
Dealers will reinstall the awning brackets on the roof, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 13, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-327-2681. Forest River’s number for this recall is 426-1662.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

