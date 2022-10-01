Rant, Part 2: Making the F-53 chassis safer to drive

Last week I ranted about the RV manufacturers’ use of Ford’s F-53 chassis to build Class A gas motorhomes. Many of you shared your experiences and thoughts about the F-53 chassis. I appreciated all the comments—some of you agreed with my opinions, and some did not. Some of you had good experiences with a coach on an F-53… and some did not. And, as expected, some placed the blame squarely on my shoulders for not having done proper research and not knowing that I would likely need to spend money to upgrade the suspension after I bought it.

Of those that agreed that the F-53 chassis was problematic, some discovered this before they purchased, some found out the hard way post-purchase, and some paid the price and dismissed the gas coach and upgraded to a diesel pusher.

Reader comments about the Ford F-53 chassis

“Great blog! I had no idea of how crappy the chassis was on these rigs. I was scared to death when I started driving our rig, passing semi-trucks and handling windy conditions. We have an Entegra Emblem 36U with the F53 chassis. I’ve upgraded the shocks to KONIs and added a steering stabilizer. The cost for all this was around $2,500. It could have easily been done by Entegra for less and I would have been happy to pay it!” —Aaron H.

“We’re with you. After two trips now from PA to SoCal, we’re upgrading to Liquid Springs suspension in our 2018 Georgetown XL in a few weeks. I’m convinced that the industry won’t upgrade to a better solution for gassers explicitly so that people will trade up to diesel pushers. We are hoping that this time we won’t arrive in San Diego utterly exhausted from 10 days or so of being battered on the roads. And after doing the math, it seemed a reasonable solution to try, and if it gets us five more years in this coach it will be worth it.” —Claudia

Some are quite happy with their rigs:

“Wow… what a rant. I have a 2013 32-foot gasser on the F-53 chassis, no mods, and it is fine for me. Yes, the ride is a little harsher than my car but my motorhome is not a car. You might want to slow down on bad roads so dishes don’t fly around. My Class C was much worse for wind pushing me around than in my Class A. I would recommend the F-53 chassis. Besides, what is the alternative?” —David H.

“I don’t understand. I have a 2003 Georgie Boy Cruise Naster on a Ford F-53 chassis. Thirty-six feet long on a 22K lbs. chassis. My cupboards never fly open and my wife and I can hold a normal conversation on the highway. Semi-trucks do not push me around. Does it ride like a car? No, but it is not a car. It’s on a medium TRUCK chassis. It rides rougher than a car because it’s a TRUCK. Just because it doesn’t meet your expectations doesn’t mean the manufacturer has done anything wrong. They provide a product to meet a price point $100K cheaper than a diesel pusher. There are going to be tradeoffs. Shame on you for not doing your homework.” —David R.

“Problem” is on shoulders of manufacturers

And some agreed that this “problem” is squarely on the shoulders of the manufacturers and it is up to us to make better choices or the manufacturers will never change:

“Reading all these comments leaves me with one conclusion… Why should the buyer have to put another several hundred to thousands of dollars into a new motorhome just to make it better and safer to drive? I refuse to even consider a F-53 chassis under a motorhome and have walked out of several dealers’ lots letting them know that they are selling something that is poorly designed. When you buy a new car do you immediately have to put in new shocks, steering stabilizers, etc., before you can enjoy it? No! People need to start balking at buying this junk.” —Bob P.

Include chassis and suspension in research before buying RV

I will gladly suffer those slings and arrows in order to educate people who, like me, had no clue that we had to include the chassis and suspension in my research. I never expected my RV to drive like a car and knew it drove more like a truck, but I did not expect such a frightening and horrible experience.

This week I will share with you what I, and countless other owners, must do to make their F-53 coach easier and safer to drive.

Making the F-53 chassis safer to drive

As a veterinarian, I know a lot about the workings of cats but little about the workings of cars, trucks and RVs. I have had to learn as I go with the help of many, including RV Travel’s Dave Solberg, Tony Barthel and Mike Sokol. I’ve also learned a lot from various chat boards and from speaking to vendors who work with F-53 owners to “fix” their chassis.

I found a service company in Grants Pass, OR, called Henderson’s Line-Up, that specializes in evaluating and enhancing RV suspension, steering and chassis performance. A huge number of Newmar owners and other F-53-based RV owners have used Henderson’s and rave about their results. Henderson’s sells the upgrade products on their SuperSteer site, and I elected to have Jose do the work rather than take it to Oregon. The staff at Henderson’s offer great support and provide videos of how to install the products. There are quite a few other shops that do similar work.

Typical modifications

The typical modifications that Henderson’s, other service companies and those intrepid RV DIYers do are:

Replacing medium-duty stock shocks with KONI TMS shocks, front and back. Some people even double-up the KONIs and have four shocks front and back.

Adding upgraded springs, such as Sumo Springs, to front and rear.

Adding upgraded sway bars and trac bars front and back. The existing bar on my rig was loose and bent, as were the brackets holding the shocks. I am using a Roadmaster product.

Adding a steering enhancement kit that improves steering responsiveness by reducing body roll, rear sway (“tail wagging the dog”), the dreaded push-pull of a passing semi, and the white-knuckle impact of crosswinds.

Jose is doing all of the above with Henderson’s SuperSteer and Roadmaster parts. All in all, the parts alone are costing me north of $6,000. Add the labor onto that and you have a substantial cost to fix a problem that, in my opinion, should never have even presented itself. I won’t try to put a monetary value on my time and on the emotional stress of dealing with the terrifying ride.

LiquidSpring upgrade

Dave Solberg told me about a product called LiquidSpring® that is a substantial upgrade to the F-53 suspension. Tiffin is the only manufacturer that offers a LiquidSpring option for their gas Allegro Open Road models. GOOD FOR TIFFIN!

Last year when dealing with this, I contacted LiquidSpring and one of their dealers. The dealer was busy putting them on fire trucks and ambulances that were built on the F-550/F-53 chassis and there was no available time. And then there was the cost … around $25,000! It is good to know that Henderson’s Line-Up now installs this product for people who can afford it. Here is the LiquidSpring website.

I am looking forward to road-testing my Newmar coach with its new suspension and I will report back with the results. In the meantime, I am continuing my research and next week I will go into more depth about what is going on in the industry regarding the F-53. I will include more details about LiquidSpring and their plans. Will more manufacturers offer upgrade options? I certainly hope so.

Have stories to share about your F-53 coach? Please comment below or send me an email at drkarel47@gmail.com. You can also post in my forum so others can join in the discussion.

