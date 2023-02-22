10 camper hacks and tips for you to try

By Cheri Sicard

The team from HGTV Handmade has compiled a quick little video of camper hacks and RV tips. You are definitely going to want to try some of these.

There’s no dialogue, just a quick run-through showing these camper hacks in action.

Let’s check out what camper hacks they cover:

#1 Museum Gel: This removable and reusable tacky substance keeps things safely in place on RV shelves.

#2 Magnetic strip: This metal magnetic strip makes for brilliant out-of-the-way spice storage in your RV.

#3 Refrigerator tension rods: Keep food in the fridge from flying around or tumbling out when the door opens.

#4 Shelf liner: Non-skid shelf liner stops sliding and keeps dishes and other items in place on shelves.

#5 Decorating boring blinds: Curtain clips and tea towels make a stylish instant RV window treatment.

#6 Shower caddy: Not in the shower, but next to the bed it stores essentials like magazines, glasses, etc.

#7 Wi-Fi reminder: A simple wooden frame and a dry-erase marker make a stylish bit of wall art that helps you remember the campground’s Wi-Fi password.

#8 Transform messy closets: A few simple stylish storage bins turn clutter into calm.

#9 Hanging shoe organizer: An over-the-door hanging shoe organizer can store lots of essentials, not just shoes.

#10 Decorative pillows and blankets and plants: Add function and style to your RV in seconds with some colorful well-placed pillows and blankets, and bring nature inside with real or faux plants.

Check out the video to see all these ideas in action.

##RVDT2063