3 things you need to know before an RV lithium battery upgrade

By Cheri Sicard

I was once under the mistaken impression that swapping out my trailer’s lead acid batteries for lithium involved nothing more than swapping out the battery. Not so. If you thought so, too, the RV lithium upgrade for beginners video below from Tom and Cheri at EnjoyTheJourney.Life [205K subscribers, 27M views] will give you three important things you need to know before starting such a project.

A lithium battery expert from Enduro joins. He says whenever you are considering an RV lithium battery upgrade these are the three most important things to look at when beginning your journey.

#1 What is the right battery bank size for you?

When it comes to a lithium battery upgrade for beginners, this will be the very first question to answer. While there is no one-size-fits-all, most RVers who just want basic power and to run a 12-volt fridge will need 200 amp hours as a base point. Beyond that, it will depend on your personal electrical consumption levels and how long you plan to spend off-grid.

#2 Is your converter lithium-compatible?

If your RV is from 2022 or newer, most likely your converter will be lithium-compatible. The older your RV, the less likely that is. According to the video, however, it’s a very simple swap-out.

#3 Adding a battery monitor

While adding a lithium battery monitor with a shunt is optional, the video’s expert highly recommends it. The reason is that in lithium batteries the voltage profile starts at a higher voltage than lead acid or AGM batteries—12.8 as opposed to 13.6. This means that lithium batteries deliver far more efficient power and remain at a steady voltage for far longer than a lead acid battery before dropping off. The battery monitor allows you to keep track of the amount of power you have, the amount of load you are drawing off your batteries, or how much you are putting back in via charging, at any given time.

If you are not sure how much battery power you actually need, you can also use the battery monitor with your current lead acid batteries and determine just what you need in your lithium battery bank. It can also help manage your battery use, which with lead acid batteries means never going below 50%.

