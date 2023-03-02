Daytona 500 camping—Infield RVing at the Daytona 500

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever wondered what Daytona 500 camping is like? What happens when you park your RV on the infield in order to fully immerse yourself in the Daytona 500 festivities?

In the video below, you can live the experience vicariously through the eyes of the Nomadic Fanatic and get a taste of what to expect should you ever elect to do this NASCAR fans’ dream trip.

Filmed at the 65th annual Daytona 500, there’s no shortage of drama, which started the day before the actual race.

You’ll take a full tour of the grounds, accompany our host to the parties and, of course, take in the big race. The tour includes the infield, the midway, and the fan zone.

Daytona 500 camping RV space is a tight 40 X 20-foot site. No worries, there are all kinds of on-site things to see and do. And really, the only RV real estate you NEED for this event is the roof!

This event is so big there is a free shuttle service or a paid on-site golf cart transportation service. But service is in high demand, making walking look more appealing.

The midway area is a HUGE party with booths, celebrities, exhibits, games, food, drink, and FUN! There are lots of freebie samples too.

This is a crowded popular event, so plan to spend some time waiting in lines.

When it came to the race, they opted to watch some of it from the roof of the RV and some from the “fan zone,” which was, of course, another giant party area.

The day ends with a spectacular fireworks display.

