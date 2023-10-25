RV DIY: How to replace RV vinyl trim

By Cheri Sicard

Is your RV starting to look a little shabby? You can give it a facelift pretty easily by replacing its worn, discolored and/or broken RV vinyl trim. This is a reasonably easy RV DIY project. In the video below, the Colorado Camperman is going to show us just how simple it is to do using Camco’s RV vinyl trim.

Besides aesthetics, the trim serves the practical purpose of protecting the screws underneath, the ones that hold the RV walls and roof together, and protecting them from the elements, especially water.

Side note: if you are going to replace your RV vinyl trim, it’s also a great time to replace your RV gutter spouts as you will be working in this area anyway. Colorado Camperman did a separate video about that.

What tools do you need to replace RV vinyl trim?

Watch the video to see how it’s all done and also to take away the intimidation factor. You CAN do this.

Once the old RV vinyl trim is removed, you might as well take the time to tighten down the screws, since this is typically the only time they are exposed. Again, the video shows a demonstration.

One important tip: This is a job best saved for a warm day, as the warmer temperatures make the vinyl trim more pliable and easier to work with. Once you get the first part in, the rest should follow along easily.

When you get to the bottom of the RV, you are going to use just a tiny bit of the caulk to seal off any small openings.

This looks like an easy project that even I can do—and if I can do it, so can you.

I don’t know about you, but I know that each time I can complete an RV repair project I would have otherwise had to pay hundreds of dollars an hour to get done for me, I am inspired to do more. And each and every RV repair skill you learn will serve you well in your overall RVing journey.

I’m not ready (yet) to tackle my RV’s electrical or plumbing systems, but this vinyl trim project is something I can definitely handle.

