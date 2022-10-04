Tuesday, October 4, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

EEK! How to get rid of mice in an RV

By Video Editor
0
how to get rid of mice in an rv

Robin Barrett from Creativity RV all of a sudden had a mouse problem in her 5th wheel. In the video below Robin talks about the important topic of how to get rid of mice in an RV.

With winter coming this is an issue that can potentially affect a lot of us.

Robin had once seen evidence of a mouse in the RV’s underbelly, but she never thought they would actually come inside the rig. But she was wrong. She had even taken precautions along the way like placing bars of Irish Spring soap (does this work?) or dryer sheets in the cabinets. And she has a cat as well. Nonetheless, mice still got in while her 5th wheel was stored.

Robin first discovered a mouse under the hood of her truck. And there were mice on the property where she was staying that she had seen outdoors. Worst of all, these mice had no fear of humans and did not simply run away.

EEK!

Then it happened. While working in the RV one night the cat chased a HUGE mouse across the floor and under a cabinet.

DOUBLE EEK!

Robin starts by discovering how the mice got in to begin with and then explains how she fixed her RV so they can’t get in again.

If you have holes in your RV where mice could sneak in, you are definitely going to want to see this.

After catching a mouse and plugging up the entrances, she thought she was OK, but no.  There was a nest of mice in the underfloor. They also were in her truck.

Then she tried a variety of methods to get rid of the vermin.

The video is great because Robin went nuclear and tried a whole bunch of products and ways to deal with the mice in the RV problem. This can save time for anyone else having this issue, as she shares what worked best and the pros and cons of the various methods.

So check out the informative video below and be prepared if you see a mouse, or better yet, prevent them from getting inside in the first place.

##RVDT1962

Previous articleAsk Dave: When connected to city water, why does gray water tank start to fill?
Next articleRV Review: The Ember RV 221MSL isn’t perfect, but it’s pretty close

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.