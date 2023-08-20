Full-time RVers pick the 12 BEST RV camping spots in the U.S.

By Cheri Sicard

After full-time RVing for the last five years, the team from Today is Someday is continually asked for the best RV camping spot recommendations. They produced the video below to share their 12 favorite spots to RV, at least so far. (I know the title says 11 best RV camping spots, but they include a bonus campground on the video to bring it to 12.)

The list encompasses a wide variety of RV experiences, so there is bound to be something for everyone on it.

Without further ado, Today is Someday’s 12 best RV camping spots:

#1: Montgomery, AL, Army Corps of Engineers Campground: Beautiful lakeside camping with large wooded sites with hookups at only $26 a night (have a National Parks Pass, cut that in half).

#2 Dispersed camping in Creed, CO: The camping here is free but the views are priceless. This is a great example of an RV experience you can never duplicate at a commercial campground.

#3 Ortona South Army Corps of Engineers Campground in Labelle, FL: This is a fascinating campground on the intercostal waterway with its series of locks. It’s a great bargain with lots to do year-round.

#4 Elk Fork Campground near Yellowstone National Park about 1 hour from Cody, WY: Nestled in trees along the river, this inexpensive dry camping spot is great on its own, or as a home base for visiting the national park.

#5 Fourth Cliff Recreation Area Military Campground, Humarock, MA: You will need military credentials for this amazing 11-site seaside campground. This means you must be active duty military or a veteran who has been vetted through the VA. It’s 15 minutes from the train that will take you to Boston, or 30 minutes from Plymouth Rock.

#6 Peregrine Pines Family Military Campground, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO: Another fabulous military campground. You will find 105 full-hookup sites at this scenic year-round campground.

#7 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY: The state park features three gorgeous waterfalls among other amazing scenery. Open May through October, you’ll find over 200 electric-only sites here. In 2015 this park was, not surprisingly, voted the best in the entire country! There is a ton to do here, especially water sports and hiking. As an added bonus, the park is only about 1 1/2 hours from Niagara Falls.

#8 Lower Lee Vining Campground, Inyo National Forest, Lee Vining, CA: At the beautiful base of the Sierras, you’ll find 51 dry camping spots here. It’s first come, first served, and this campground does fill up. Probably because of the spectacular views, and the fact that it is just 15 minutes from the east entrance to Yosemite National Park and 30 minutes from Mammoth, which has tons of things to do year-round, not just in winter. Watch the video for more Lee Vining area insider tips.

#9 Badlands Gap National Grassland, Wall, SD: While I didn’t camp there, I passed by last year and you are dispersed camping near the edge of a cliff with panoramic views of the unusual terrain below. Don’t be surprised if some mountain goats join you at camp. Because of the heat, you will want to avoid this one in summer. The camping is only about 10 minutes from the Badlands National Park.

#10 Clark County Rifle and Pistol Center and RV Park, Las Vegas, NV: You’ll find 64 gravel campsites right in front of the shooting range here. A county park, you might be thinking the noise level would be off the charts. However, our hosts say they barely heard anything once inside the rig.

#11 Alafia River State Park, Lithia, FL: A nationally acclaimed campground for its bike trails, which are just outside your RV door. Bike rentals are available on-site for those who don’t bring their own. As it’s also on the water with its own marina, the campground will equally appeal to water sports buffs. There are only 30 sites. Some are equestrian sites. But know that this park fills up quickly.

#12 Grayton Beach State Park, Santa Rosa Beach, FL: Literally on the beach for swimming and watersports, this state park features 59 sandy waterside sites and a paved bike trail.

What are your favorite places to RV camp? Drop them in the comments below!

