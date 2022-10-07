How to make easy, delicious, foil packet meals for camping or RVing

By Cheri Sicard

OK, RV video fans. Today you get a video twofer from Amanda Outside on the topic of foil packet meals, also known as foil pouch meals or hobo packets.

One of the easiest camping dinners you can make, foil pack meals are delicious, easy to make, and pretty much foolproof even for beginners. Especially if you follow Amanda’s tips and instructions in the two videos on this page.

In the video above Amanda gives a full video tutorial on how to make foil packet meals, then gives you three recipe ideas for different packs.

But wait … there’s more!

In her follow-up video below, which attracted even more viewers and positive comments, she shares three more fabulous foil pack meal recipes and more tips and tricks.

So be sure to watch both videos and get six new foil packet meal recipes to take along on your next RV trip.

How to make foil packet meals

The video above shows the techniques for how to prepare and fold aluminum foil for packets. The triple layer of foil seems excessive; however, it looks like you could easily recycle the two outer layers for future packet meals.

I plan on trying it with two layers, but no doubt three layers would keep everything well protected from the coals. One of the problems with these meals can be hotspots in the fire which can burn food, so I understand the rationale for the triple layer of foil.

In the follow-up video below, Amanda gives more cooking tips, one of which is to add a layer of parchment paper for those who don’t like to cook on aluminum.

Watching the foil pack meal tutorial will no doubt spark recipe variation ideas in you. I know I can think of about a million ways to use this technique (and have used it about a half million times in the past).

These are camping videos so the instructions in the first video are for cooking in the coals of a charcoal fire, including the factors that will affect cook time. In the follow-up video, Amanda talks about alternative cooking methods on briquettes, as well as on a gas grill. (I also talk about cooking in an oven below).

Recipes

In the video at the top of the page, Amanda shares packet cooking tips while preparing three different hobo packs:

Ground turkey with sage, onion, and apples

Sausage with peppers and onions

Salmon with green onions, rosemary and asparagus or green beans

In the video below, Amanda shares a bunch more hobo pack cooking tips and three more delicious recipes:

Cajun shrimp with potatoes and broccoli

Ground turkey (or beef) with BBQ sauce, potatoes, and veggies

Southwestern chicken with corn, black beans and rice (Amanda’s favorite! It does sound delicious.)

Cheri’s foil pack meal tip: No campfire or grill? No problem!

While campfires are great, you don’t have to build a fire to make a foil pack dinner. Simply place your packets on a baking sheet then bake in your RV oven.

When cooking in the oven, I usually only use a single layer of foil. Timing will depend on what you are cooking, but 400 degrees F for about 20-30 minutes is a good place to start. Follow the same directions as for cooking on coals in the video to check for doneness.

