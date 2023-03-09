RV gadget game changer: Traeger portable grills

By Cheri Sicard

I was curious to watch this video from the Long Long Honeymoon about Traeger Portable Smoker Grills. That’s because quite a few people mentioned them in our poll about favorite RV cooking gadgets, although not enough to make the overall list. But those who mentioned this gadget LOVED it. I was intrigued as my only experience with Traeger was a HUGE patio model that would not have been practical in an RV.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, it was invented in the 1980s. What makes Traeger smokers so unique is their wood pellet fuel that comes in a variety of types, depending on your BBQ preference. This produces smoke and cooks the food over indirect heat—in other words, true barbecue.

The other nice feature about Traeger grills is they do not require you to constantly monitor them. You set the temperature and start cooking! There is even an integrated meat thermometer that checks the meat temperature for you while cooking.

In the video, they show the smaller Ranger model and the larger Tailgater model.

One downside is they do require electricity. Any 120 V household outlet would suffice.

The team from the Long Long Honeymoon uses their lithium power station to power the grill, so that works too. Sean says the grill will demand around 150 W while getting up to temperature, then the power demand drops off to around 50 W to maintain the temperature. Likewise, a modest-sized lithium power station will power one of these puppies for hours, long enough to smoke almost anything you want to make.

Another downside if you are nearing your weight limit is, these grills are heavy. The small Ranger model weighs 60 pounds.

If you have the room, the Tailgater only weighs two pounds more and has a much larger cooking area. But it is substantially larger. Probably a good choice for those with large motorhomes or 5th wheels.

Be sure to watch the video for how it all works. It is pretty interesting how the pellets get fed into the smoking chamber.

I know it is a little early in the year, but I think I already found what I want for Christmas next year. A Ranger!

