Taco Soup: An easy, delicious soup recipe for travel days

Looking for a quick and easy travel day recipe that’s hearty and warming? Taco soup to the rescue! In the video below, Tom from the Come Sit at My Table YouTube channel, shows us how to make it.

Tom and wife Melissa’s YouTube channel is not about RVing, but, nonetheless, this recipe is a perfect quick and easy RV recipe. Tom calls it a “dump soup” because all you need to do is dump a bunch of ingredients into a pot, heat it up, and dinner is ready.

What do you need to make Taco Soup?

1 pound ground beef

15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed

15 oz. can pinto beans

15 oz. can Great Northern beans

10 oz. can Ro-Tel tomatoes

15 oz. can diced tomatoes

15 oz. can tomato sauce

11 oz. can corn

15 oz. can beef broth

1 package (2 tablespoons) taco seasoning

1 package (2 tablespoons) Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix

tortilla chips, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese for garnish

Putting it together is just as simple:

Brown the meat and drain the grease.

Drain and rinse the canned beans before adding to the pot with the rest of the ingredients minus the chips, sour cream and cheese.

Heat but do not boil.

Serve garnished with chips, sour cream and shredded cheese.

If it were me, I would add a can of diced green chiles and maybe even a chipotle or two to Tom’s recipe. I might also add some sliced avocado to the garnish.

This is a quick and easy satisfying soup to make. If you have leftovers, cool in the fridge before freezing flat in a Ziploc food storage bag for another meal down the road! You’re welcome!

