Friday, October 27, 2023

Taco Soup: An easy, delicious soup recipe for travel days

By Video Editor
1
Taco soup, easy dump soup recipe

By Cheri Sicard
Looking for a quick and easy travel day recipe that’s hearty and warming? Taco soup to the rescue! In the video below, Tom from the Come Sit at My Table YouTube channel, shows us how to make it.

Tom and wife Melissa’s YouTube channel is not about RVing, but, nonetheless, this recipe is a perfect quick and easy RV recipe. Tom calls it a “dump soup” because all you need to do is dump a bunch of ingredients into a pot, heat it up, and dinner is ready.

What do you need to make Taco Soup?

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 15 oz. can pinto beans
  • 15 oz. can Great Northern beans
  • 10 oz. can Ro-Tel tomatoes
  • 15 oz. can diced tomatoes
  • 15 oz. can tomato sauce
  • 11 oz. can corn
  • 15 oz. can beef broth
  • 1 package (2 tablespoons) taco seasoning
  • 1 package (2 tablespoons) Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix
  • tortilla chips, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese for garnish

Putting it together is just as simple:

  • Brown the meat and drain the grease.
  • Drain and rinse the canned beans before adding to the pot with the rest of the ingredients minus the chips, sour cream and cheese.
  • Heat but do not boil.
  • Serve garnished with chips, sour cream and shredded cheese.

If it were me, I would add a can of diced green chiles and maybe even a chipotle or two to Tom’s recipe. I might also add some sliced avocado to the garnish.

This is a quick and easy satisfying soup to make. If you have leftovers, cool in the fridge before freezing flat in a Ziploc food storage bag for another meal down the road! You’re welcome!

How many RVs do you own?
These affordable, effective devices will track your RV or other items if stolen

Gary W.
4 hours ago

More like non-spicy chili with beans and corn soup.

Last edited 4 hours ago by Gary W.
