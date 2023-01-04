Teardrop trailer camping—10 things NOT to bring

By Cheri Sicard

The team at Playing with Sticks, after doing a LOT of teardrop trailer camping, has learned a few things along the way. In this informative video, they talk about gear. What has worked for them, but also what has not worked.

They compiled a list of 10 items they used to think they needed. But time and experience have shown these items turned out not to be so essential after all. For each of the items, they provide an alternative that usually costs less and works just as well.

So what items did these tiny trailer specialists find were not worth the space and weight it took to pack them when leaving on a teardrop trailer camping trip? Let’s explore.

#1 – Non-collapsible camp toilet: While this toilet was comfortable, it wasn’t practical from a space perspective. The video provides a better alternative.

#2 – Specially made teardrop awnings and bug mesh enclosures: A regular camping tent works great for extra enclosed space, is easy to find, and costs a lot less.

#3 – Batteries, inverters, and “all that mess”: When it comes to power for a teardrop trailer, the team suggests going straight to a portable solar generator.

#4 – Camping tent: While they recommend a camping tent in tip #2, and this will work, tip #4 gives more convenient popup tent options if cost is not a factor.

#5 – Portable propane cylinders: They’re tiny, expensive, and don’t last long; go with a 5- or 10-gallon propane cylinder instead.

#6 – The wrong tongue jack: The team went through three different tongue jacks in two years and they are still not entirely happy. They recommend spending time on research.

#7 – Too many keys: The volume of keys associated with RVing can be daunting. Having all the locks keyed alike will cut down on this.

#8 – Gas generator: They’re large, they’re heavy, they’re noisy and you probably don’t need one. Especially if you have a solar generator.

#9 – Little Buddy Heater: The team found they did not like the way this heater functioned in a teardrop trailer and found the Portable Buddy Heater to be a better alternative.

#10 – Backpacking chairs: They’re uncomfortable. Instead, buy a decent folding camping chair made for an adult.

Check out the video and let us know if you have found some items you can leave behind and what you use instead!

##RVDT2028