RV Coronavirus News Update, April 26, 2020

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended its closure of state park facilities and campgrounds through May 14th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The DNR has also waived cancellation fees for visits with arrival dates through May 31st. For more information, call (877) 427-2757.

The temporary closure of all campgrounds within Door County, Wisc., that was issued last week has been revised. Officials announced Wednesday that campgrounds would be allowed to open and remain in operation to campers in self-contained RVs. Public facilities at the campgrounds remain closed.

Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA) gave out $5.2 million in reimbursements to its franchisees for deposit and cancellation fees that park owners were refunding to campers during the months of March and April due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials said Wednesday. U.S. authorities say that while it appears some animals can get the virus from people, there’s no indication the animals are transmitting it to human beings.

RVing Women’s National Convention scheduled in Sarasota, Florida, September 13-20, has been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Minnesota RV resorts can be used by people who rely on their site as a primary residence, or for those who are seasonal renters and maintain their personal property at their site. Campsites can also be used for temporary shelter required for work or social distancing. Campsites that are reserved for temporary use or for recreational use on a rotating basis are not allowed. Private and public campgrounds remain closed to recreational camping.

Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has announced that park officials are delaying the seasonal opening of many park facilities and services until July 1 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in the delayed openings are all park campgrounds.

👎 GoRVing.com, the RV industry’s public relations website to promote RVing, does not offer a single word of information or advice about RVing during the current pandemic. Nor do the majority of RV manufacturers’ websites.

Certain of the Sun Communities RV resorts remain open, where government regulations permit, however all indoor and outdoor activities have been suspended to encourage social distancing. Forty-four RV resorts in the northern United States and Canada, that normally would commence operations in early spring, have had their openings delayed and do not yet have confirmed opening dates from local municipalities.

The city of Elkhart, Indiana, where 80 percent of all American RVs are made, has set up a coronavirus resources and assistance guide at elkhartcitycovid.org.

Other Coronavirus News Two coronavirus studies released last week — one involving almost 2,000 people from Florida and the other from a Washington state nursing home — came to the same conclusion: Many of the people who tested positive for the virus didn't know they had it because they showed no symptoms. The findings add to a growing body of evidence suggesting that people who don't feel sick are contributing to the spread of the deadly virus that has swept the world. So far in April the number of deaths from the coronavirus has increased more than eleven-fold, from 4,780 at the beginning of the month to more than 53,000 on Saturday. If wiping down your groceries and take-out food has become part of your coronavirus survival mode, it might be time to reconsider, especially if that extra effort is adding to your daily stress. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there is no need to wipe down groceries or takeout. But do wash your hands properly, it says. The Walmart Supercenter in Aurora, Colorado, was ordered to shut down Thursday after a 72-year-old worker, her 63-year-old husband, and a 69-year-old third-party security contractor for the company died from coronavirus. The department said it closed the store after the health department received complaints from employees and shoppers about the "lack of social distancing, too many people in the store at one time, and employees not wearing masks or face coverings." DID YOU KNOW? In the 1918 Pandemic, the age group most severely affected by the virus were those 20-29 years old. The over-60 crowd fared far better than younger people.

“This morning I saw a neighbor talking to her cat. It was obvious she thought her cat understood her. I came into my house, told my dog….. we laughed a lot.”

HOW TO WASH YOUR HANDS

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this short video shows you the most effective way to wash your hands to get rid of germs.

