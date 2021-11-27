Wacky RVs: Are these extra toppings included in the price?

Some of these wacky RVs are pushing the limits on height restrictions on U.S. roads, but maybe they were trying to get more space without needing width restriction permits?

This is a submission by one of our readers, Dennis Senecaut. He said he saw this in a Walmart parking lot in New Mexico. Hard to tell if the Bug is a fancy storage bin or a loft for the occasional overnight guest.

I guess an Airstream does look a little like a toaster, or maybe the owner likes to get toasted. Any guesses?

This makes those early morning dog walks a little more interesting. The first step can be a doozy! But I bet the view is great!

This one was sent in by one of our readers, Richard Davidson. He saw this at a campground but could not remember where. This is the Outback Loft, so named because it has a popup loft. They stopped producing them several years ago – maybe due to leaks?

I’m not convinced this one is even real, but it looks pretty cool.

Do you have a wacky RV to share? Tell us about it and send a photo (or website) in the form below.

