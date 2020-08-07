By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We reported earlier that Walmart was putting on a splash at some of its stores: Walmart as a drive-in movie theater. Now it’s happening. Next week, on Friday, August 14, Walmart in conjunction with the Tribeca Film Festival will roll the films at 160 U.S. stores.

You can already check out what’s showing and reserve tickets at TheWalmartDriveIn.com. The new film giant will send you a confirmation e-mail, including a QR code that you should print and bring with you on your scheduled date. Oh, and bring your own popcorn, Nehi Orange, and Moon Pies, too.

What kind of flicks will roll across the big Wally screen? Keeping with its core family values, you can be assured these motion pictures will be family friendly. How about, “Wonder Woman”? “Friday Night Lights”? Or go wayyyy back to “E.T. – The Extraterrestrial.” There are others as well. No spoilers, but the big parking lot screen will also run a selected short before the main feature. Our vote’s for Bugs Bunny.

There’s no charge for tickets, but you MUST make your reservation at the website – nobody will be admitted without the QR code. A few other, common-sense rules apply. You can bring a carload, but everybody in your load must be in a seat belt. If anyone gets out of the car, they’ll need to be wearing a face mask. We don’t mean looking like Spidey, rather, the one that keeps COVID-19 at bay.

It’s all part of Wally’s support for their customers in tough times. Here’s a pitch from its PR folks: “We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Walmart chief customer officer Janey Whiteside. “The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.”

Films will run through October 21.

