What You Need To Know BEFORE Buying A Motorhome – Part One

0

This is part one of a three part video series where I speak with Steve Zeigler, the Director of Bus Shell Sales of Prevost and Gil Johnson, a well known motorhome inspector. While the content in this video is slanted towards Prevost motorhomes, the information will be useful to anyone shopping for a variety of motorhome brands.

Part One of the series contains these topics:

  • Is there a boom in RV Buying due to Covid-19?
  • Benefits of traveling in a Motorhome
  • New Class-A or Pre-owne prevost?
  • Investment value of a Motorhome
  • Are motorhomes Safe?

Questions, comments and opinions are welcomed.

