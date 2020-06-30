What You Need To Know BEFORE Buying A Motorhome – Part One

This is part one of a three part video series where I speak with Steve Zeigler, the Director of Bus Shell Sales of Prevost and Gil Johnson, a well known motorhome inspector. While the content in this video is slanted towards Prevost motorhomes, the information will be useful to anyone shopping for a variety of motorhome brands.
Part One of the series contains these topics:
- Is there a boom in RV Buying due to Covid-19?
- Benefits of traveling in a Motorhome
- New Class-A or Pre-owne prevost?
- Investment value of a Motorhome
- Are motorhomes Safe?
Questions, comments and opinions are welcomed.