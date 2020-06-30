RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Issue 1373

“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.” — John Lubbock

Tip of the Day

Manage your temperatures for a long and happy RV life

By Greg Illes

When running an RV, most people think about temperature fairly minimally: How’s the engine? Usually, there’s (at least) an engine coolant temperature gauge on the dash, and all too often that one datum gets undivided attention.

Well, there are a lot of reasons to divide your attention to other matters of temperature. If you are doing any hot-weather driving, hill climbing, towing or heavy-load transporting, there are many places in your RV that are going to heat up, perhaps excessively. Here are a few of the important ones.

Hotel Walmart: Living in a parking lot

This is a fascinating look at the homeless who live in a car, van or RV in a Walmart parking lot. It profiles RVers as well as car campers who stay not just overnight but for years at a single Walmart. Watch the video.

Reader poll

How capable are you at performing minor repairs on your RV?

Quick Tip

Easy non-skid shower stall floor

Shower stall floor too slick for safety? Cut a piece or two of non-skid mat (normally used in the kitchen cupboard to restrain unruly dishes – maybe you have some left over?) and lay it in the shower.

Random RV thought

If you and your partner argue about what to bring on your RV trips, quit arguing! Why not bring the things you both claim to “need” and whatever you don’t end up using within the first month… toss! That’s a good compromise.

Website of the day

Daily Overview on Instagram

This is a neat Instagram account! Take a look at these absolutely incredible photos showing the Earth from above. Pretty amazing we live on this planet, huh?

Yikes… take a look at this motorhome that burned up in a horrific fire.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 26 percent attend a church service at least once a week

• 38 percent store their RV under a cover

• 14 percent obtained a 20-year loan to purchase their RV

Trivia

Walmart applicants have a higher chance of getting into Harvard! Well, okay, not really, but the statistics are interesting. Harvard has a 4.5 percent admittance rate; however, only 2.6 percent of Walmart applicants are accepted and hired.

*How old is Earth? It’s…. old. We told you our planet’s age yesterday.

Check for gas leaks often by using this!

Russ & Tiña De Maris write: “We keep our natural gas leak detector tucked in the door pocket of our tow vehicle so we can check for leaks when we reconnect an LP bottle after filling. We also use it whenever we make up a new connection on a gas line, or ‘think’ we might have a leak. Here’s one you can pick up for a good price with lots of good reviews.”

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lucy, 7-year-old Vizsla (Hungarian Pointer). Loves traveling in our motorhome. Her attitude is “Wake me when you get there!” — Stephen O’Coin

Leave here with a laugh

Q: What did the drummer name their twin daughters?

A: Anna 1, Anna 2.

