What You Need To Know BEFORE Buying A Motorhome – Part Two

This is Part Two of a video series where I speak with Steve Zeigler, the Director of Bus Shell Sales of Prevost and Gil Johnson, a well known Prevost Motorhome Inspector. While the content in this video is slanted towards Prevost motorhomes, the information will be useful to anyone shopping for a variety of motorhome brands.
Part Two of the series contains these topics:
Topics Discussed Are:
- Difference Between Motorhome Chassis
- Obtaining Factory Service
- Which Converter Is Best?
- Prevost Expo Information
- Shopping Online For A Pre-Owned Prevost
- Budgeting For A Prevost Purchase