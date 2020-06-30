What You Need To Know BEFORE Buying A Motorhome – Part Two

This is Part Two of a video series where I speak with Steve Zeigler, the Director of Bus Shell Sales of Prevost and Gil Johnson, a well known Prevost Motorhome Inspector. While the content in this video is slanted towards Prevost motorhomes, the information will be useful to anyone shopping for a variety of motorhome brands.

Part Two of the series contains these topics:

Topics Discussed Are:

  • Difference Between Motorhome Chassis
  • Obtaining Factory Service
  • Which Converter Is Best?
  • Prevost Expo Information
  • Shopping Online For A Pre-Owned Prevost
  • Budgeting For A Prevost Purchase

