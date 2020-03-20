Readers tell us: Do you prefer an RV park that does, or does not, allow dogs?

By Emily Woodbury

Well, by reading the results of this poll I know which ones of you I like, and who I don’t like. I’m kidding, sort of, although I really don’t trust people who don’t like dogs, or who don’t want to be around them 24/7. Do you even have a heart? Okay, now I’m just teasing you.

Last Monday we wanted to know if you prefer an RV park that does, or does not, allow dogs. I get why 22 percent of you prefer a park that doesn’t allow our furry friends: sometimes they yap, sometimes they leave messy “presents” for you to step in…yadda yadda. But just to be clear… You DO like dogs, don’t you? Some of you, 36 percent, don’t care one way or another, while another 43 percent of you said the park must allow dogs or else you won’t stay. (I’m assuming that’s the dog owners who voted on that one.)

Let’s see what you commenters had to say…

Alvin, who probably wishes he had a pet chameleon, said, “Hey, nothing wrong with the fur pals I’ve ever noticed to any extent, it’s the moms and pops I have the trouble with. They’re the two legged ones who think everyone should fawn over and treat their four legged kids like royalty. To me the pets are simply expensive albeit often cute accouterments for lonely people, afraid to talk to other humans, unless they too have a dog, cat or chameleon in tow.” Too funny!

A reader who didn’t quite know how to differentiate between their name and their comment wrote, “The dogs are fine it’s the people.” Well, yes, I agree.

Thomas is having a “ruff” time at his current RV park. He commented, “I’m in an RV resort for the winter and across the street from me they have 2 dogs that bark non stop if they go away. Management does nothing about it. When they are home the dogs are ok, until the owners decide to walk them. Then those dogs are the happiest things alive (more barking while they hook up the leashes). Only 1 more month of barking, the people are not friendly.” Sorry, Thomas. That doesn’t sound like fun at all.

I get it though, a barking dog is not the fun kind of dog. I’ve owned dogs my whole life, will drop anything for a good belly rub (well, for myself and for a dog), but a barking dog sure does drive me up a wall. *shudder*