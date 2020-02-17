Readers tell us: Do you use your RV mostly to camp, travel or live?

In a recent issue of the Sunday News for RVers newsletter, we asked you: Do you use your RV mostly to camp, to travel or to live?

The majority of you who answered, 43 percent, told us that you mostly use your RV to travel (that’s the best part of having an RV, right?). However, 31 percent of you use it to camp. That leaves the remaining 27 percent of you who live in your RVs.

According to a recent survey by the RVIA, more than one million Americans live full-time in their RV and according to Statista roughly 40 million people in the U.S. go RV camping each year. That’s a lot of people!

