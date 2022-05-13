Thursday, May 12, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeGizmos & Gadgets
Gizmos & Gadgets

Yummy protein- and flavor-packed tuna salads perfect for on-the-go RVers

By Emily Woodbury
0
Tuna salads from Wild Planet

This week in the mail… We received a box from Wild Planet containing several samples of its ready-to-eat, no-preparation tuna salad bowls. I like ready-to-eat foods, and I especially like no-preparation foods. Easy as pie! Or, in this case, easy as tuna!

They sent a few samples of each of their Wild Tuna, Bean & Corn Salad, their Wild Tuna Pasta Salad, and their Wild Tuna White Bean Salad. I gotta say, I’m a fan of all three! They’re really good!

We always promise to be honest in our reviews, and, as you know, we don’t get paid for these. But I promise, when I say they’re really good, I mean it.

I’ve been eating them for lunch, sometimes with crackers, sometimes without. And as soon as I finish these, I plan on buying more to keep in my pantry for my upcoming summer hikes and camping trips. They’ll be great for that. Just pop open the tin, grab a fork and enjoy!

These are perfect for day trips, hikes, bike rides, or just as a quick, easy meal to pop open when you don’t feel like cooking. Have them on crackers, toast or just by themselves. I might try putting the tuna, bean and corn one in a taco!

The tuna is 100% sustainable, line-caught, low-mercury, wild skipjack tuna, and the veggies and noodles are all organic and non-GMO. Now, that’s all stuff I like to hear!

I’ll have to pay for my next round, but you bet I’ll be buying more soon. They threw out a line and I bit. I’m sold.

You can buy them directly from the Wild Planet website here, or on Amazon. Here’s the Tuna and White Bean Salad, the Tuna Pasta Salad, and the Tuna, Bean & Corn salad.

RELATED

##GRVA7

Previous articleRV toolbox essentials – Don’t leave home without them!

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.