11 uses for Windex while RVing that don’t involve cleaning glass

Sure, you may use Windex to clean your rig’s windows, but keep reading to discover many other unusual (but helpful) uses for Windex while RVing.

Original Blue

Windex comes in a variety of formulas. There’s Windex’s Original Blue, of course. Then there’s Unscented Windex, Multi-surface Windex, Ammonia-free Windex, Outdoor Glass and Patio Concentrated Windex, Disinfectant Citrus Fresh Windex, Windex Pre-moistened Wipes, and, well, you get the idea. For the unusual uses for Windex shown below, I use the Original Blue formula.

Remember: Always test each tip on an unobtrusive place before tackling the entire project.

Gloves

For people with sensitive skin, it’s best to wear gloves. That way, the ammonia and alcohol components in the Windex formula won’t irritate your skin.

In the RV kitchen

Stove and cooktop. Windex is a great degreaser and will make quick work of removing grease from your range hood, fan, and cooktop surfaces. Simply spray Windex on it, let it sit for ten minutes or so, and then wipe away the residue. Use a soft towel to buff shiny surfaces.

Windex is a great degreaser and will make quick work of removing grease from your range hood, fan, and cooktop surfaces. Simply spray Windex on it, let it sit for ten minutes or so, and then wipe away the residue. Use a soft towel to buff shiny surfaces. Countertops. Use Windex to tackle dirt and grease on the solid surface countertops in your RV kitchen, too. Spray the cleaner on a paper towel and wipe away the grime.

Use Windex to tackle dirt and grease on the solid surface countertops in your RV kitchen, too. Spray the cleaner on a paper towel and wipe away the grime. Cabinet glass. Several of our RV cabinet doors have glass insets. In a small space like an RV, cooking grease seems to go everywhere. I use Windex to clean both the inside and outside of the cabinet glass. It cuts grease, cleans, and leaves behind no streaks.

Several of our RV cabinet doors have glass insets. In a small space like an RV, cooking grease seems to go everywhere. I use Windex to clean both the inside and outside of the cabinet glass. It cuts grease, cleans, and leaves behind no streaks. Microwave oven. Windex will clean and freshen up your microwave oven, too. Spray it on the microwave walls, turntable, and inside of the door. For hard-to-remove food splatters, let the Windex sit for a few minutes and then wipe the surfaces with a paper towel. Thoroughly rinse any places that will directly touch the food.

In the RV bathroom

Fixtures. Spray Windex on the sink and shower fixtures, dry, and buff with a microfiber cloth. Windex will quickly restore the shine of faucets, handles, and more.

Spray Windex on the sink and shower fixtures, dry, and buff with a microfiber cloth. Windex will quickly restore the shine of faucets, handles, and more. Toilet. I use Windex to clean the lid, seat, and bowl of our RV’s toilet. While not a disinfectant, it does clean and restore the surface shine.

I use Windex to clean the lid, seat, and bowl of our RV’s toilet. While not a disinfectant, it does clean and restore the surface shine. Shower surround. Windex does a good job at keeping our shower surround sparkling. I spray it on and wipe off soap scum, grime, and dirt with a paper towel.

Windex does a good job at keeping our shower surround sparkling. I spray it on and wipe off soap scum, grime, and dirt with a paper towel. Mirror. A quick spritz of Windex on our bath mirror easily removes smudges and leaves a clean sparkle.

Living area

Microfiber fabric. Our previous RV furniture featured a dark brown, synthetic microfiber. While it was very soft to the touch, it seemed to soil easily. I used a very light spray of Windex to spots and stains. (You don’t want to soak the fabric.) Then, I followed up with a soft bristle brush, rubbing in the direction of the fabric’s grain. Stubborn stains took a second application, but Windex did the trick!

Our previous RV furniture featured a dark brown, synthetic microfiber. While it was very soft to the touch, it seemed to soil easily. I used a very light spray of Windex to spots and stains. (You don’t want to soak the fabric.) Then, I followed up with a soft bristle brush, rubbing in the direction of the fabric’s grain. Stubborn stains took a second application, but Windex did the trick! Screens. Spray Windex onto a soft cloth and use it to remove fingerprints from your laptop or cell phone screen. Do not spray it directly on the screen! The treated cloth will also remove dust and smudges from your keyboard and cell phone surfaces. (Note: Do not use Windex on your TV screen as the alcohol and ammonia may harm it.)

Outside

Patio furniture. Windex cleans almost any kind of outdoor furniture (aluminum, wicker, plastic). Lightly spray and let the Windex sit for a few minutes. Then use a paper towel or clean rag to wipe away dirt and grime.

Do you know some unusual uses for Windex that I haven’t mentioned? Tell us in the comments below.

