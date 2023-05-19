Tour the Wildwood Grand Lodge 42VIEW Destination Trailer: A 2-story RV!

In the video below the team from Big Truck Big RV (voted one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels) gives us a tour of a unique 2-story RV, the Grand Lodge 42VIEW.

To be sure, this is a park model, now known by its PR-enhanced moniker of “Destination Trailer.” But for those of you whose idea of RVing is setting the rig down as a stationary vacation home, this one has a lot to offer.

I have to confess that before watching this video, I never got the appeal of such RVs, but my opinion has definitely changed.

This is a beautiful and functional turnkey solution. Plop it on your lot and hook up water and power and your vacation home away from home is ready for occupancy. And it already is outfitted with all the appliances and options you would have to shop for separately if you were building a home.

Depending on the deal you get, it can also be less expensive than many tiny homes. While the MSRP is more than $100K, the deal in the video showed this trailer priced at $72,988.

At first glance the reason why this trailer is called “The View” becomes apparent. Windows, high and low, surround the rig. The manufacturers built this for people who want an easy second home solution on their vacation property. And often the appeal of those vacation properties is their spectacular views.

Rare 2-story RV

The fact that it is a 2-story RV sets the Wildwood Grand Lodge View apart. Built on a 12-inch I-beam frame with a 12-inch drop beam on both front and back, this construction is what makes that interior two-story-type feel possible.

Upon entering you’re greeted by a stylish spiral staircase. The space underneath the stairs is utilized for storage bins while the stairs themselves lead to an enormous sleeping loft with room for five or more.

Downstairs towards the front of the trailer, you’ll find the master bedroom with a king-sized bed and a staggering amount of wardrobe closet space. Despite all this storage, you’ll find even more under the bed.

There’s even a fireplace in the bedroom for those romantic and/or chilly evenings. Windows surround the bedroom so you can wake up and enjoy the view.

The kitchen features a HUGE island with plenty of counter space for food prep and a large dual-basin stainless steel restaurant-style sink. How big is the island? It has room for five barstools so people can sit around it.

More kitchen features include:

Furrion cooktop and oven

Residential-sized microwave

Refrigerator freezer

Ceiling fans

TV on a televator

If I had any critique, the cook in me would want more than three burners in an RV this large that is not meant to travel.

The living room feels like a living room in a bricks-and-sticks house, with a huge L-shaped wrap-around sofa. A fireplace sits opposite for warmth and ambiance.

Another staircase in the back of the rig leads to another large sleeping loft area.

Under the loft area is the large main bathroom. The spa-style shower features multiple heads and a shower wand.

To be sure, this is a very large, very heavy RV. It actually weighs more than many mid-sized 5th wheels. But it is really not meant for road travel beyond delivery to its destination, so in this case that extra weight is probably a good thing.

That said, the one area our host thought needed a little improvement was in the tires and stabilization department. While he realizes these trailers won’t be moving a lot, a little extra attention here would provide much greater peace of mind while towing it to its destination.

Speaking of towing, you will need a large heavy-duty dually truck to get this monster where it needs to go.

2-story RV Wildwood Grand Lodge 42VIEW Destination Trailer specs

Length: 45’

GVWR: 15,635 pounds

Dry weight: 11,847 pounds

Cargo carrying capacity: 3,729 pounds

Rheem residential-style tank water heater

Rack and pinion slides

Two 30-lb. propane tanks

50-amp power

MSRP: $104,507

Learn more about this trailer here.

