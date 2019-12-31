Airstream recalls some Interstate motorhomes

Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will provide new OCCC labels with the correct occupant and cargo carry capacity, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 13, 2020. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 extension 7401 or 7411.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

