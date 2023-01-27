What is the best portable air compressor to winterize RV with?

Dear Dave,

I want to winterize my RV water lines by pumping air through them. I have a 110v electric air compressor but don’t have access to power at the RV storage facility. Yes, I could energize my portable generator, but I was looking for something more convenient like a battery-operated air compressor. I do have a 150-watt outlet in my truck’s dash panel I could use. Is there a 12v or 150-watt portable air compressor that would do the job? —Earl, 2022 Venture RV Sonic Light 169VRK

Dear Earl,

There are several 12-volt and cordless air compressors that will do the job. I just purchased a handy little Craftsman 20V portable one at my local Ace Hardware. It can be plugged into 120-volt AC power, connected to 12-volt DC power, OR it can use a 20V cordless battery. However, it did not come with a battery or charger and it’s about $85 for the set, so I won’t be going in that direction! It is very lightweight, portable, and has a maximum of 160 psi. I don’t need that much for blowing out the water lines, rather about 40-50 psi, but it can also be used to blow up a tire if needed.

Popular portable air compressor

A very popular model is the VIAIR® model 88P, which can provide up to 120 psi and only weighs about 5 lbs. There are several different models and price ranges; however, this is what the RVtravel.com staff recommends. You can find it on Amazon here.

There are several models that operate on rechargeable batteries such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi and others. If you already have a cordless tool with a battery and charger, you can pick these up fairly inexpensively.

Whatever type you decide works best for your application, you will want to get a city water fill adapter or make your own like this one (below). I cut the end of an old garden hose off, inserted an air chuck, and tightened it with a worm clamp. This gets inserted into the city water fill and the compressor is attached to the air chuck. Otherwise, someone has to hold the air hose to the typical adapter. If you use a larger compressor, make sure you dial the pressure down to about 40 psi, otherwise you will blow the fittings apart!

Lippert has developed a product called Floë that makes blowing the air lines out as easy as flipping a switch.

The main compressor is permanently mounted in an out-of-the-way location and connected to a 12-volt source, either at the distribution center or ganged to another 12-volt source. It can also run on 120-volt power if desired. Then you install the “T” to a fresh water line and it provides pressurized air that blows out the water lines just like an air compressor. The reviews look good, but I have not tried it yet. Hopefully I’ll get a chance this summer to install and test it.

