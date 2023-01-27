RV Daily Tips. Friday, January 27, 2023

Issue 2045

Today’s thought

“He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.” ―Friedrich Nietzsche

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Holocaust Remembrance Day. It’s also National Have Fun At Work Day!

On this day in history: 1880 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp.

Tip of the Day

A smart way to organize your RV’s closet and get rid of what you don’t need

”Okay, I’ll admit it. It’s difficult for me to get rid of clothes and shoes I no longer wear. Actually, it’s hard for me to even identify the clothes and shoes I haven’t worn for a while. But no more! I’ve come up with an idea for both challenges: identifying and disposing of things I no longer use. This is a surefire way to clear the RV closet clutter. Skeptical? Just read on…

Too much in too little

To be clear, I’m not talking about seasonal clothing and footwear. I usually keep off-season things in a separate plastic bin under the RV bed. It’s just easier for me that way.

No, what I plan to tackle is the problem of crowding. There are too many clothes on too many hangers hanging on too short a closet pole in my RV. Also, too many shoes schlepped into too small a space. The crowding makes it difficult to find things and I’m frustrated by the hassle. Perhaps you are, as well.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What is the best portable air compressor to winterize RV with?

Dear Dave,

I want to winterize my RV water lines by pumping air through them. I have a 110v electric air compressor but don’t have access to power at the RV storage facility. Yes, I could energize my portable generator, but I was looking for something more convenient like a battery-operated air compressor. I do have a 150-watt outlet in my truck’s dash panel I could use. It’s there a 12v or 150-watt portable air compressor that would do the job? —Earl, 2022 Venture RV Sonic Light 169VRK

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

The Outdoor Boys’ 10 most delicious campfire snacks

By Cheri Sicard

Luke, Tom, and Nathan, with the Outdoor Boys YouTube Channel, have compiled a video of their top 10 favorite campfire snacks and treats. That’s right, you can make all of these terrific munchies, outside, over the campfire!

These recipes are easy. Anyone can do them and they don’t require a lot of specialty gear or specialty ingredients. They’re so easy, in fact, that you can recruit the kids to help you with most of them and get them involved in making happy and delicious family memories around the campfire.

These sound goooood

Visit two of the incredible highways in the U.S. that sing to you as you drive! It’s true!

By Gail Marsh

Call me a skeptic, but really? A highway that sings? Yes, it’s true! The original concept came back in 1995 when two Danish artists invented the Asphaltophone: a series of raised pavement dots spaced apart in varying intervals to create different sounds as a vehicle drives over them at a specific speed. In other words, orchestrated rumble strips. Learn more.

Reader poll

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Prepare recipes for the road

Favorite recipes look good for the road? Take a photocopy of them, or copy onto your mobile device, and note the ingredients needed. Next trip, pack the ingredients – and the recipes if photocopied – in your galley items.

Website of the day

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship: Connected Communities

As the site explains, “The Connected Communities Project is a visionary effort led in partnership with the US Forest Service, SBTS, and community partners to connect 15 mountain towns for economic prosperity through outdoor recreation.”

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Roast With Gravy

by Gretchen from Columbia, TN

This is really easy to prepare, and so delicious. A flavorful way to slow cook a chuck roast. When done, it’s so tender it falls apart and melts in your mouth. The gravy is thick, creamy, and full of flavor (just try not to lick the bowl). Onion soup adds a punch of flavor. Serve with noodles or potatoes for the perfect comfort food dinner.

Click here for the recipe

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised, such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

Trivia

Standardized timekeeping was brought about by the advent of railroads. Before the advent of the railroad system, keeping time wasn’t too rigid—clocks across different towns would vary from each other and nobody was too concerned about the correct time. Time didn’t so much matter… unless you were railroad operators. In Britain in 1847, all clocks were synced to the Greenwich Mean Time. By 1855, almost all clocks were synced to this time too. However, it wasn’t until 1918 that the standardization of time was finally written into law in the U.S. with the passing of the 1918 Standard Time Act. Now you know!

*Who was the very first author to become a billionaire? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Willow, our 6-year-old Havanese, loves her good friend Lily. Lily likes to dress Willow up in dresses, take her for walks, and give her treats. Willow is definitely in good hands whenever Lily and her family are watching her.” —Pauline Brookover

Leave here with a laugh

