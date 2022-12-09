Ask Dave: Can weight distribution hitch bars get weak?

0 ( 0 )

Dear Dave,

Do the bars on an equalizer hitch lose their carrying capacity over time? My old hitch had 1000# bars and the rig would porpoise a lot going over seams and humps in the road. I switched to newer 1200# bars and the ride is much better. —Larry, 2006 Vortex 224 FB TT

Dear Larry,

I cringed when I first thought about using your question for Ask Dave, as the topic of “weight distribution” fills my comment box every time! However, I thought it might be nice to go into the weekend pulling the knives out of my backside as I have not explained how a weight distribution hitch works very well in past articles. So, I’m not even going to attempt to discuss that, but rather maintenance and some advice from the companies that make the hitches.

Types of weight distribution hitches

There are several different companies that offer a weight distribution or equalizing hitch system. They include Equal-i-zer®, Blue Ox, Roadmaster, PullRite, and CURT™ (owned by Lippert).

According to my CURT Technical Advisor, there are two types of weight distribution hitches: the round bar and the trunnion spring bar types. The round bars attach to the underside of the hitch, while the trunnion bar attaches to the face. They are similar in operation; however, the round bar has less clearance to the road as it protrudes underneath.

He went on to state that technically the spring bar in both situations could lose some tensile strength or weight carrying capacity if it is being operated at maximum load or more for a period of time. However, it would be so minimal that you would not notice it in the ride.

The hitch does not create “porpoising”

The technical adviser went on to say that the hitch cannot create porpoising. It is only reacting to what is happening at the suspension of the truck or trailer. He suggested having the shocks and springs of your tow vehicle inspected and getting the trailer weighed to find out what the actual tongue weight is. It may be that your rig is at the maximum 1,000-lb. tongue weight and your old hitch worked well, but then the shocks or leaf springs became weak and the result was the porpoise effect. It is also possible that you have loaded the coach differently, such as with more water in a forward-located fresh water tank. Getting weights will help tell the story.

Other technicians I have talked to indicate the connecting points will wear before the spring bars lose weight-carrying capacity. Sometimes you will see enlarged holes or loose pins. If your trailer brakes are set to low, the starting and stopping will cause the trailer weight to push and pull hard against the connecting points and elongate the holes as well.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

How does a weight distribution hitch work?

Dear Dave,

How does a load-leveling hitch work? I can’t seem to get my head around it. —Gary

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2010