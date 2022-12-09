RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 9, 2022

0 ( 0 )

Issue 2010

Today’s thought

“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” ―Marie Curie

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pastry Day!

On this day in history: 1851 – The first YMCA in North America is established in Montreal.

Tip of the Day

You should be using broom holders in your RV (and not just for holding brooms!)

Broom hangers help keep brooms and mops tidy, but you might be surprised to learn the following tips and hacks for using broom hangers while RVing. Hint: These tricks have nothing to do with brooms!

Note: Broom hangers come in a variety of styles. Some feature self-adhesive mounting while others require screws to mount. The tips that follow generally suggest the self-stick type of hanger (like these), but heavy items may require a screw mount. It’s important to note the weight capabilities of the broom holder you intend to use. Also, check to see if the self-adhesive holder will adhere to the surface you intend for it.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can weight distribution hitch bars get weak?

Dear Dave,

Do the bars on an equalizer hitch lose their carrying capacity over time? My old hitch had 1000# bars and the rig would porpoise a lot going over seams and humps in the road. I switched to newer 1200# bars and the ride is much better. —Larry, 2006 Vortex 224 FB TT

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop With Dustin

In this new column, head into the RV shop with Dustin Simpson and his wife, Ashley, of California RV Specialists. Each Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Dustin and Ashley will walk you through what’s going on in and around their shop. They’ll share their favorite tools, gadgets, DIY maintenance projects, RV tech talks, what they receive in their inbox, and much, much more.

The benefits of RV roof vent covers and why you should have at least two in your RV

Did you know that RV roof vent covers help protect the vent lid, the vent lid seal and the roof vent sealants? It also reduces the inside temperature during the summer season.

With a vent lid cover installed, you can open the vent rain or shine. It also allows you to transport your unit with vents open, allowing fresh air to cool and air out your unit during travel. During the winter it will help protect the RV’s interior from rain, and it also allows you to let any musty air or smoke from cooking odors to escape year-round.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Mac charger repair—5 minute fix for iPhone or MacBook chargers

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever found yourself on an RV trip and the charger for your MacBook, Mac laptop, or iPhone stops working? Have you ever wondered what a Mac charger repair would entail?

Wonder no more. In the video below, the team at Brain Hacks will show you just how easy it is to perform a Mac charger repair on your dysfunctional charger.

Click here to watch

Rig on the shoulder? Move over or slow down! It’s the law

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When a couple in a Jeep rolled down their window and started yelling at us, we took notice. We were rolling down Oregon’s I-84, and their message wasn’t misunderstood: “Your tire is completely gone!” We moved onto the right shoulder “breakdown” lane to eyeball the situation. Despite our hazard lights flashing, and our rather large travel trailer posterior hanging out there “in front of God and everybody,” traffic paid little attention. Doesn’t anybody know about “move over or slow down”? … How about you? Have you ever been in a breakdown situation and felt your rig or your life was threatened by traffic? Read more then let us know here.

Reader poll

Do you have a generator with you on your RV travels?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

How hot are your wheel bearings?

Your axle wheel bearings will need occasional attention. Feel with your hand at the hub to check for one that may be running hotter than the rest. Note: If the bearing is adjusted too tight or is running without grease it can get VERY hot! You must pay immediate attention to a hot bearing. They will either need more grease or adjustment, but replacement may be necessary. This is an excellent application for an infrared thermometer that will indicate the temperature at whatever it is pointed.

Recipe of the Day

Honey Baked Chicken

by Muna Escobar from Knoxville, TN

Need a new way to prepare chicken? Try this honey baked chicken. Very easy to make, and once baked, the chicken tastes similar to a General Tso chicken. There’s a bit of sweetness and spice. Simmering the sauce and pouring it over the baked chicken punches up the flavors when serving.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Netflix wouldn’t be around if it weren’t for the movie “Apollo 13.” After receiving a ridiculous $40 late fee from his local movie rental company after renting “Apollo 13,” Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings thought there must be a better way of doing things. Hastings explained he wanted to create a movie rental business by mail, but didn’t know about the invention of DVDs at that point. The rest, of course, is history.

*Speaking of Apollo 13, what does moon dust smell like? We tell you in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Bowler, our 12-year-old Rottie/Shepherd mix. He is always up for an adventure, especially if it includes water he can wade in!” —Sonja Shoemaker

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.

Leave here with a laugh

