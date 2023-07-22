Latest News for RVers Issue 1114, Saturday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RVing newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Has Camping World become too big to fail?

By Dave Helgeson, former RV dealer

Has Camping World become too big to fail? Keep reading to find out why I ask this question.

Court orders backyard RV park slum cleared; property owner faces charges

A judge has issued an order to evacuate a property in Sylmar, a suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles, containing 23 RVs and the owner’s residence. The decision came swiftly after utility crews cut power to the property, which has posed health and safety risks, including raw sewage flowing through the “RV park” and into neighbors’ yards. Continue reading.

Starlink News: Satellite radiation, and a “threat” from China

By Randall Brink

In a study in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, researchers claim that the constellations of satellites above Earth, including those of Starlink, are leaking radiation that could disturb radio astronomy observations. Additionally, new competition is escalating in space between SpaceX and China. China is challenging and could potentially “defeat” SpaceX’s Starlink, which could negatively impact Starlink (RV) Roam subscribers. Read more.

Watch interview of FMCA president candidate Curtis Coleman

If you’re a member of FMCA, and care about the club, you should watch this hour-long interview by host Chuck Woodbury with Curtis Coleman (best known as the founder of RVillage, which he later sold), who is running for National President of FMCA. FMCA is in crisis mode: It’s lost a million dollars a year for the past two years, and, for now, there is no plan of how to stop the bleeding. Learn Curtis’ ideas in this important interview.

Woman dies in shuttle accident at Winnebago national rally

The Camp Winnebago Rally, formerly called The Grand National Rally, got off to a tragic start last Sunday, July 16, when a 76-year-old woman from Frontenac, Minnesota, was killed in an accident on a people-mover on the event’s rally grounds. Continue reading.

THIS MORNING:

BEHIND THE SCENES, FILMING “THE ANGRIEST MAN IN AMERICA,” THE WINNEBAGO MAN!

Watch on YouTube • Watch on Facebook

Saturday, July 22, from 8-9 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Today’s guest, RVtravel.com’s Dave Solberg, will discuss what it was like being part of the production crew that filmed the now-infamous and hilarious Winnebago promotional programs with host Jack Rebney. Outtakes from his obscenity-laced scenes were eventually posted to a then-relatively new YouTube, turning the outtakes into one of the very first viral videos. Rebney, who recently died, was dubbed “The Angriest Man in America.” Dave will share what it was like to be on the set that day.

Read Dave’s story Behind the scenes at the filming of Winnebago Man, the world’s angriest man

Campground Crowding

“Campground rates are so high we put our RV into storage.” More RVers throw in the towel

RV sales have slowed dramatically and fewer people are buying RVs than in the last few years. Has that eased campground crowding? This week Nanci Dixon relates comments from several RVers who are giving up RVing due to high campground and gas prices, difficulty with campsite reservations, and other RVing frustrations. What is going on? What are your observations about this?

Click here to read

RV Tours

RV inspector recommends top 3 best used Class A motorhomes

Duane, our favorite RV inspector, is back with his picks of the best brands for used Class A motorhomes. Duane’s advice, as always, is down-to-earth and practical. Here, Duane comes up with the three best brands he has seen over the last 10 years or so.

Click here to tour

That was the RV week that was

July 15–21, 2023

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Entegra Launch, Qwest, Jayco Melbourne, and Melbourne Prestige motorhomes. The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) blower motor circuit may be inadequate, which could allow the wiring harness to overheat. Learn more.

Want to appreciate the beauty of Texas State Parks and stay indoors? Visit The Art of Texas State Parks traveling exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science this summer to stay cool while enjoying the views and vistas found in parks. The exhibit will remain in Houston until October 1. Read more.

KOA’s Monthly Research Report for July 2023 reports that more than 21.5 million households camped over the Fourth of July holiday, about the same as last year. Most campers (56%) shared that they have postponed trips to later in the summer or fall.

On Tuesday, a 71-year-old man from the Los Angeles area collapsed and died at the Golden Canyon trailhead in Death Valley National Park. National Park Service officials believe he had likely just been hiking the popular trail. He was wearing a sun hat and hiking clothes, and carried a backpack. The temperature at the time was approximately 121 degrees. Learn more.

Glacier National Park officials, in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, euthanized a food-conditioned, five-year-old female grizzly bear on Thursday. This action was taken after the bear received multiple food rewards from unsecured sources, causing it to exhibit increasingly aggressive behavior which posed a threat to human safety. Don’t feed wild animals!

Grand Design RV is recalling certain Momentum and Solitude fifth wheel trailers equipped with certain CURT 7000 and 8000 pound axles. The U-bolts may have been improperly tightened, which could cause the axle to move out of position. Learn more.

Despite another week of lackluster demand for gasoline, average pump prices rose three cents since last Thursday to $3.58. The primary culprit is a higher oil price, which has recently increased to the mid-$70s per barrel, according to a report from AAA.

RV on land AND sea! Sealvans, a Turkish startup, is transforming the traditional RV. These “amphibious vehicles” offer a unique camping and cruising experience on land and at sea. Two models cater to outdoor enthusiasts with luxury amenities.

A 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona, was gored Sunday morning by a bison near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone in Yellowstone National Park. She was walking with another person in a field in front of the Lake Lodge Cabins when they spotted two bison. They immediately turned to walk away from the animals. One of the bison charged and gored the woman. Read more.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Entegra Coach Accolade, Accolade XL, Jayco Seneca, and Seneca Prestige recreational vehicles. The windshield wipers on the motorhomes may fail, resulting in dangerous reduced driver visibility. Learn more.

Ocean County, NJ, has purchased a privately owned campground site off Route 9 in Bayville for $5.9 million and plans to turn it into a nature preserve, making this summer the last season that the Cedar Creek Campground will operate.

A $2 billion American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will open in Oklahoma on 1,000 acres near Grand Lake on Route 66. The resort will feature a 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground with 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins—the largest campground in the central U.S. The resort will also include a 125-acre theme park with rides, live shows, waterways, and restaurant-quality food, alongside a top-tier 300-room hotel and modern indoor water park. Ahh, roughing it…

The U.S. Forest Service plans fee hikes at several campgrounds in Superior National Forest, northern Minnesota, and will introduce a new cabin rental site. Private campground owners and operators in the area may face impacts as campers seek more affordable options outside the forest’s boundaries. While private operators could benefit from increased demand, they may need to improve facilities to compete with federal sites.

RVtravel.com has launched several new Facebook Groups recently. They include RV Prospector • RVing the California Gold Country • Southwest RV Snowbirds • RV Bloggers and Writers • RVing U.S. Aviation Museums.

Camping World has opened more RV dealerships: a supercenter in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and its first Montana store in Billings, the latter its 199th store in the U.S.

Reader poll

As a young child, did you ever fear that a monster was under your bed?

Respond here and see how others responded

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Rip-off artists in San Leandro, California, did a dirty deed at a hospital. A 2005 Ford F-350 pickup, topped with a Palomino Bronco truck camper, vanished from the Kaiser Medical Center on July 12, around 7:30 p.m. The pickup is a 4×4, with plate 7T33459, and is Champagne colored. The truck camper is a tougher one, because the owner “debranded” it by removing all its decals, but it is a “pop up” style camper. If you know something, report to the San Leandro Police at 510-577-2740 and refer to Case 23-25-780. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of July 17, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.56

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Down 93 cents.

Diesel: $3.81

Change from week before: Unchanged; Change from year before: Down $1.63.

For fuel prices for specific states, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Upcoming RV shows

Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Big Bend National Park is the only national park that encompasses an entire mountain range—the Chisos Mountains. The volcanic formations stretch 20 miles across the southern tip of West Texas. Four of its peaks exceed 7,000 feet above sea level.

