Big recall on 2015-2020 Sprinter vans, motorhomes

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling 47,667 model year 2015-2020 Mercedes Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The hydraulic power steering return line hoses may detach at their connection points under certain operating conditions, causing hydraulic fluid to leak.

The vehicles are often used on Class C motorhomes.

The sudden loss of power steering assist and hydraulic steering fluid leaking onto the roadway may increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy

DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will check the return line connections of the power steering system, correcting it as needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this campaign is NV3LETULPE.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

