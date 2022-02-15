Monday, February 14, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeTips & Advice
Tips & Advice

Bottle savers for the frugal RVer: Get every last drop!

By Nanci Dixon
0
Liquid Saver

We try to be frugal, at least with some things, and getting that last drop of hand lotion out of the bottle is one of them. We have been known to do the tap, pound, dance, squuueeeeze sequence, and also to balance one bottle on top of the other precarious-style. Nothing has worked well. Until I discovered these bottle savers…

Bottle savers, a frugal solution!

I found these wonderful bottle savers and what a difference they’ve made! Similar ones can be found on Amazon. There are even ones for ketchup, mayo and honey! Who knew things like this existed?

All you have to do is screw the two lotion bottles to the bottle saver caps and let them do the work. Do I miss the tap dance sequence? Nope, not one bit! Now if I could only find a way to get that last little bit of toothpaste out of the tube without cutting it open… Oh, wait… there is a way to do that.

##RVDT1797

Previous articleIs this your RV?
Next articleAsk Dave: Any safe lubrication for quick connect water connections?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.