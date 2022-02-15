Bottle savers for the frugal RVer: Get every last drop!

We try to be frugal, at least with some things, and getting that last drop of hand lotion out of the bottle is one of them. We have been known to do the tap, pound, dance, squuueeeeze sequence, and also to balance one bottle on top of the other precarious-style. Nothing has worked well. Until I discovered these bottle savers…

Bottle savers, a frugal solution!

I found these wonderful bottle savers and what a difference they’ve made! Similar ones can be found on Amazon. There are even ones for ketchup, mayo and honey! Who knew things like this existed?

All you have to do is screw the two lotion bottles to the bottle saver caps and let them do the work. Do I miss the tap dance sequence? Nope, not one bit! Now if I could only find a way to get that last little bit of toothpaste out of the tube without cutting it open… Oh, wait… there is a way to do that.

