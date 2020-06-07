Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, June 6, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: June 6, 2020



DISCLAIMER: This blog is for late-breaking news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions change quickly. Check ahead by phone directly with the campground. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities, reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads including tolls. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: The schedules of openings, partial openings, re-closings and cancellations is still in flux. They are determined by state, county and city authorities and may apply differently to private and public campgrounds. Check ahead for details.

ALABAMA CAMPGROUND BACK AFTER THREE YEARS

Back and better than before is Buck’s Pocket State Park campground, Grove Oak. It will open June 15 with 23 RV spaces with water, 20-, 30- and 50-amp power and Wi-Fi. Fourteen of the sites have sewer hookups. Some pull-through sites are available. Every site has a new grill, fire ring and picnic table. The office/store has been renovated and the playground repainted. Fish, hike and enjoy Appalachian mountain scenery.

FLORIDA MUSIC FESTIVAL HAS FOUR CAMPING AREAS

Punta Gorda on Florida’s Gulf Coast once again presents up-and-coming local artists in a boutique festival that is custom-made for RV travelers. The Asteria Arts & Music Festival offers several overnighting choices including shaded RV camping, car camping, showers, a swimming hole, a VIP Glamping Lounge and more than 75 acts performing on three stages. It’s now Year Four for this fast-growing electronic dance music event. Dates are August 7-9. Tickets are limited at asteriamusicfestival.com.

IDAHO JAZZ CLASSIC IS ON FOR OCTOBER

Score tickets and camping reservations as early as possible for the ultra-popular Sun Valley Jazz & Music Festival scheduled for October 14-18. Dry camping is available; showers are nearby. All musicians are welcome at the Jammers Camp. There’s also an Afterglow Dinner and Dance and a pre-festival party. Dozens of jazz greats will appear including Banjomaniacs, Clint Baker’s Hot Jazz Band, the Blue Street Jazz Band, John and Kristy Cocuzzi and Gator Nation. Get the full story here.

INDIANA COUNTY HAS ABBREVIATED FAIR

The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, Terre Haute, will open for a shorter Vigo County Fair, July 10-12, but without carnival rides or a midway. There is still plenty to see, from blue ribbon farm and home projects to a truck and tractor pull on Friday evening, a county music concert Saturday and a sprint car race Sunday.

MICHIGAN CHEESEBURGER FESTIVAL HAS RV CAMPING

Scheduled for August 14-23 at the County Park Amphitheater in Caseville, this family music festival and funfest harks back to the Jimmy Buffett song, “Cheeseburgers in Paradise”. See a variety of music performers while you eat cheeseburgers and other great party foods. The area in Michigan’s “thumb” is on the Pigeon River and is known for its beaches, fishing and boating. The demand for camping is very high so go here as early as possible to score a site, or get on a waiting list. (888) 265-2583

MINNESOTA GETS NEW CAMPSITES

Black Beach Campground in Silver Bay on the north shore of Lake Superior is taking reservations now for its upcoming opening. The new city-owned campground has 49 sites with hookups, a dump station and direct access to state and municipal facilities including a 9-hole golf course, marina, parks, fishing, beach and trails. More info here.

NEW IN NORTH CAROLINA

RiverWalk RV Park opens June 11 at Jonesville, where RV sites are supersize and have full hook-ups. It’s in the scenic Yadkin Valley, home of the Yadkin Valley Wine Trail. Some 20 wineries are within 20 miles of the park. Walk to downtown Jonesville. Enjoy facilities including free Wi-Fi, laundry, hiking trails, and RV sites at riverside or on the beach. (833-788-2229)

PENNSYLVANIA HAS BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

Held since 1979, the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival plays August 13-16 just a a few miles from the famous Civil War battlefield. Hear many types of Bluegrass music from 25 bands on four stages. Attend workshops, shop the vendors for merchandise and food. Choose from a list of RV options for ticketed festival attendees including some hook-ups. (800) 642-8368.

SOUTH CAROLINA PARK OFFERS BIG DISCOUNT

Take 35% off standard camping reservations of three or more nights at Lee State Park, Bishopville. Dates are June 1 to August 15. The discount doesn’t apply to sewer sites or to online reservations. The park also has equestrian camping. Located on the Lynches River, the park is perfect for kayaking, canoeing and hiking the hardwood forest. Fish in the river; there is also an artesian pond for kiddy fishing. Call (866) 345-7275 and ask for the Lee Summer Discount 2020. You cannot receive the discount online.

TENNESSEE GETS NEW OVERNIGHT PARKING SPOT

Need a safe place to sleep? It’s just a parking space and it costs $12 for 12 hours, but there is 24-hour security and food available 300 yards away at a Pilot Travel Center. Additional hours are $2, a weekend special is $49.95. The GPS address for what’s called simply I-40 Truck & RV Parking is 52 Park Lane Spur, Crossville, Tennessee. It’s at Exit 320 on I-40. Call (931) 787-5940.

Stay Tuned

Grants totaling $27 million will allow West Virginia to reclaim old mine sites as recreation facilities including campgrounds. Among places to benefit from the funds is the eight-mile-long Black Water Canyon Loop trail. Twelve projects are in progress.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her brand-new Farley Halladay book, “April Avenger, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Please send us your campground news. Just fill out the form.